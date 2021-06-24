I recently traveled to visit family in Michigan, grateful for the COVID vaccine. After returning to Vermont, the soap opera known as “As The Mascot Turns — Rutland Edition” continues. While I have followed this news story, I’ve kept quiet. I didn’t grow up in Vermont. I’m not a Rutland City taxpayer. As an outsider (Michigander-flatlander), I’d like to relate a story with several twists.
While in Michigan, my wife and I went grocery shopping. While my wife paid the cashier, I noticed the Kroger employee bagging our groceries. This tall young man was not only wearing a mask, but a work apron that didn’t fully cover the writing on his shirt.
From the visible letters, I recognized “Shorians;” the name of my high school’s sports teams. I simply said, “I was once a Shorian, … many years ago” (mid-1970s). The young man proudly replied, “I just graduated this year!” I answered, “Congratulations!” and gave him a thumbs-up. I would have asked him if he was going to college, but there were customers lined up. As the young man and I were both wearing masks, we couldn’t see each other’s smile. But with voice and eye contact, we made a brief connection, based on a small thing. We attended the same high school.
You might be thinking: What the heck is a “Shorian?” I attended Lake Shore High School in a metro Detroit suburb, which is located across from Lake St. Clair, which is sandwiched between Lake Huron and Lake Erie. When I attended Lake Shore, there was no “mascot” running on the football field that I can remember. There were letters spelling “Shorians” on jerseys, and perhaps an LS design on football helmets. Being next to a big lake, it made sense.
Since I graduated, I’ve rarely thought of my high school’s team name. My memories of high school are of my friends in our “garage band” and on the swim team. I still have my Shorians letter jacket for swimming. I only recall “Shorians” when my wife occasionally suggests I get rid of the jacket, which doesn’t fit me anymore. I don’t keep my letter jacket because I’m attached to the “Shorian” name. Instead, it reminds me I was once in better shape and could swim 2 miles at daily practices.
At that time, the class sizes at my high school for grades 10-12 totaled about 2,500 students. Due to real estate red-lining and segregation in metro Detroit, my high school had probably no more than 10 Black students. That amounts to 0.4% of the student population in the mid-1970s.
Back to the Kroger employee: He is a young Black man who had just graduated from my alma mater. In these politically divided times, we share at least one thing in common. We are both “Shorians” (whatever that means).
As I drove back to Vermont, near Cleveland I was reminded of their Major League Baseball team’s decision to change its name (TBD). I felt fortunate that my high school’s team name appeared to be noncontroversial. What’s not to like about blue water, waves and boating, and being barely able to see Canada on the horizon?
The plot thickens. A few weeks after I returned home, I did some Google searching on the “Shorians.” Google revealed something I had missed while living in Vermont. In a different twist from Rutland High School’s mascot story, my high school kept the “Shorian” team name, but has apparently redefined what a “Shorian” is or means.
I came across an April 2021 Facebook post from an unhappy Lake Shore alumnus, which states: “I saw this and about lost my mind. The Sail Boat is no longer our logo. What do you think of Sammy the Shorian? I was informed it changed in the early 2000s.” “Sammy the Shorian” looks to be a warrior-like dude with a braided beard: same school, same team name, but a different generation with a different interpretation.
It seems my high school might be a bit schizophrenic, or at least inconsistent for marketing purposes. The school district uses the sailboat logo. The high school still has the traditional LS logo design. But now there appears to be another logo, which is apparently named, “Sammy the Shorian.” One common thread is that the color red is still in use.
Google surprised me again. I learned there is an ethnic group called the “Shors” or “Shorians” in Russia. Information on these Shorians is posted on CulturalSurvival.org and the Joshua Project. According to Wikipedia, the Shors or Shorians “are a Turkic ethnic group native to Kemerovo Oblast of Russia … According to 2002 census, there were 13,975 Shors in Russia … The Shors speak their own Shor language.”
Who knew back in 1970s, during the Cold War, that there were Shorians living in Russia? Maybe the CIA knew. I don’t remember hearing this in my world history or social studies classes. Maybe this braided-beard warrior might have some connection with the Russian Shorians? I don’t really know.
The team name controversy in Rutland City, according to advocates for the name change, is about the use of a symbol or mascot that depicts indigenous inhabitants of Vermont, New Hampshire and Canada in a negative way. The Abenaki people have one thing in common with the Shorians. They are both a small group of people trying to survive and maintain their culture within the respective empires of the United States and Russia.
If there are any morals to my story: First, over time, your high school alma mater will likely become more diverse and as alumni, we should welcome this. Second, whether your team name is Raiders or Ravens, Shorians or whatever, some future generation will come along and either redefine the meaning of the team name you remember, or they will switch to a brand new name. Either way, that could result in a new logo and mascot. Finally, at some point, your varsity letter jacket will no longer fit you, and the team name on the back will either be obsolete or no longer have the same meaning you remember.
Ron Pulcer live in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.