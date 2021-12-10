I’m writing in regard to the Nov. 18 letter titled, “Let’s beat this thing!” The “thing” the writers refer to is the COVID-19 pandemic, by reducing spread of the virus, as the number of cases has recently increased. The writers state, “It is essential for our health, well-being and our economy.”
I thank the 12 people who signed that letter, a bipartisan group of Vermont legislators in Rutland County, six Republicans and six Democrats. Given the division in Congress and between the major political parties nationally, it was a small but positive sign. Good to see that there are some legislators working together towards improving our health, health care system and economy, which are not mutually exclusive.
Too bad there weren’t more legislators who signed that commonsense letter. I noticed my town’s House Rep did not sign that letter. Same thing goes for our other two state senators from Rutland County. As a taxpayer, this is disappointing. They should let us know whether they agree with that letter, so voters will know for the next election.
As a longtime Vermont resident and longer-time Michigan resident (my home state), I also want to thank Gov. Phil Scott and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Vermont and Michigan currently have divided government. In Vermont, for the most part, the governor and Legislature have cooperated with regard to dealing with the pandemic. However, in Michigan, the cooperation of the state legislature has been sadly lacking.
After last year’s stay-at-home Thanksgiving and Christmas, we took the opportunities to get the Pfizer vaccine and booster. We were able to safely travel to Michigan four times in 2021, for two birthdays, a wedding shower and a wedding.
Despite other ongoing issues, I’m grateful to be living in Vermont at this time in history.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
