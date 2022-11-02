Kudos to Sen. Patrick Leahy for his eight terms as senator of Vermont. Also, for his decision to not seek reelection. This provided a chain reaction of open seats in 2022 for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and within the state Legislature. This provided opportunity for younger candidates to campaign. The next members of Vermont’s congressional delegation may be less experienced for their new roles, but it will be a good starting point for new and younger representation. In contrast, Sen. Grassley of Iowa is six years older than Sen. Leahy, and is now facing a very close reelection bid against Mike Franken, who served 36 years in the U.S. Navy, and is running as a Democrat.
As Rep. Peter Welch is now running for Leahy’s Senate seat, the competition for Welch’s House seat is between Vermont Senate Pro Tem Becca Balint and veteran Liam Madden.
I did not grow up in Vermont, but have lived here for almost three decades. During that time, I have really appreciated a positive aspect of Vermont’s small size: Vermont has only one U.S. House seat. You might not think that is a positive because it’s only one vote out of 435 (0.23% of votes). But let me explain.
My home state of Michigan currently has 14 U.S. House districts. Starting with 2022 election, Michigan will have 13 districts, due to 2020 Census. The new district maps appear considerably less gerrymandered than in prior decades. Even with the new districts, they can lean Republican, Democrat or be a purple district. As such, politicians in safe districts, relative to their political party, might safely (if they so choose) ignore one or more segments of the population in their district. With the reduction in gerrymandering, this representation problem might hopefully be reduced.
With Vermont’s single U.S. House district, things are better than in other states in this regard. The single district represents the same geographic area and constituency as does the Vermont Senate seats. Hence, the lone Vermont House representative should represent “everyone in Vermont.” Vermont House reps can’t necessarily cherry-pick based on party affiliation. If they did, they would not be able to continue in office as long as Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch have. The same can be said for their predecessors, James Jeffords and Robert Stafford. All these representatives had high general election percentages and stayed in office for many terms, before running for Senate.
One thing I learned from searching the Vermont Secretary of State Election Archive (electionarchive.vermont.gov) is that, between 1791 and 1932, Vermont had more than one House representative. Vermont ramped up from an initial two House districts to four, then a maximum of six districts in 1820. From there, Vermont gradually went down to five, four, three and two House districts, given the nation’s westward expansion and immigration. Since 1933, Vermont has only had a single “statewide” House district.
The Republican Party started in 1854. Vermont had been a predominantly Republican state for over 100 years. In 1963, Gov. Phil Hoff became the first Democratic governor of Vermont. Vermont continued to have Republican U.S. House reps through the 1980s. In 1991, Independent Bernie Sanders became the first non-Republican House representative. Since 1991, this single Vermont House seat has been held either by Bernie Sanders or Peter Welch. In their first terms, they won with over 50% of the vote. After their first terms, they each have often received over 60% of the vote, depending in part on the number of candidates. Bernie Sanders’ highest percent was 69%. Peter Welch has done very well with his best results at 72%, 83% and 90%. In 2020, Welch received 67% against six opponents.
Jim Jeffords and Robert Stafford from Rutland County also had high election percentages. Both were very popular and deserving based on their records, and also benefited from Vermont’s traditional Republican background.
Whoever wins Vermont’s U.S. House seat, Becca Balint or Liam Madden, I hope they will remember they must represent the entire state of Vermont, all of its citizens, across the political spectrum. If Balint or Madden want to be reelected in 2024 and beyond, it would be important to consider not only Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch, but also Jim Jeffords and Robert Stafford. They were all reelected several times, very often with well more than 50% of the vote.
These candidates also served in elective offices before social media. Think of Bernie Sanders’ longstanding in-person town halls during non-campaign timeframes. Younger candidates know how to use social media. While that can be an advantage for both candidate and constituents, we are now also witnessing some of the negatives of social media. The next Vermont House rep should also consider the positive aspects from old-school representation.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
