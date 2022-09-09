During the recent Vermont primary, I watched candidate debates for several races. I thought the debate for Secretary of State was the most substantive, constructive and interesting debate I viewed.
In early August, I watched the VTDigger debate from June online. By that point, I had only heard of two of the candidates, Chris Winters and John Odum. When I watched the debate, I learned of the other candidate, Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas, who ended up winning the primary.
All three candidates seemed qualified and each brought something different to the table as far as experience. Chris Winters worked for 25 years in the Secretary of State office, and is currently the deputy secretary of state. He also worked in the Office of Professional Regulation. Thus he was already familiar with the department, including other aspects beyond elections.
John Odum is Montpelier city clerk and thus brought the experience of administering elections from a municipal perspective. He also has developed skills and knowledge in the area of cybersecurity. He is certified as an “ethical hacker,” and has been focused on how to make elections more secure. White-hat hackers try to locate system vulnerabilities and then notify the appropriate people, businesses and organizations, such that problems can be addressed going forward.
Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas is chair of House Government Operations. That committee deals with legislation related to elections and government transparency. Thus she is familiar with elections from a legislative oversight perspective. In 2020, due to the pandemic, in order to facilitate mail-in voting and synch town-level voter information with the Secretary of State, laws needed to be passed. Hanzas was involved with those legislative efforts.
As a voter, I feel the voting process should be citizen-friendly, secure and fair, and with proper legislative oversight. These three candidates covered these bases collectively, but only one could be elected in the primary.
I ended up voting for Chris Winters since I felt he must have done a good job behind the scenes, which helped Jim Condos’ “favorability” in a positive way. But Chris Winters did not win. He came in a close second place. After 25 years working in the Secretary of State’s office and being involved in the 2020 election process, it must have been a difficult defeat for Mr. Winters. But I was impressed how he accepted defeat and conceded to Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas. This should be the normal way things are done in elections, or was the normal way until 2020.
Now Copeland Hanzas must compete in the general election. If she wins, she will become the next Vermont Secretary of State.
So, assuming Copeland Hanzas wins the race for Secretary of State, I have a suggestion. Back in 2006, presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin wrote a book titled “Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln.” President Lincoln invited his election rivals to join his cabinet. He recognized their strengths and insights and felt their differing viewpoints could result in better decisions. In that same vein, my suggestion is that Copeland Hanzas would somehow reach out to her rivals, recognizing their experience. That could be done via a position within the Secretary of State’s office, or keeping the lines of communication open. Vermont can continue to improve its citizen-friendly voting process while also improving election security. Vermont can be an example to other U.S. states in this regard.
Ron Pulcer lives in Rutland Town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.