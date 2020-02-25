To the Bernie faithful — cool your jets and come down to Earth! If you back Bernie for president to save the nation, it’s time to think again before it’s too late. If there was ever a reason to nominate anyone other than Bernie, it is this: Russia is backing both Bernie and Trump, and it doesn’t take a political science degree to know why — a Bernie nomination will give both Russia and Trump plenty of fuel to swing the fence-sitters to Trump.
The Russians are masters at political manipulation. They also play hardball. They are setting the single most important American election on a collision course with Trump. Their “support” for Bernie is merely to set him up with one hand while demolishing him — and the Democrats — with the other. Divide and conquer is the name of the game.
There are other reasons the DNC needs to nominate someone else. Why?
First, because Bernie will not deliver on his sweeping promises. His promises are the low-hanging fruit that wins him popularity — the candy tossed to the kiddies by the pool in the Cadillac convertible during the Fourth of July parade. The nation is in enough turmoil as it is without throwing wild ideals onto the fire. A lot of hard work will be needed, and those goals may be achievable some time in the distant future, not even in Bernie’s lifetime. But first, we have to save the nation from despotism.
Second, the general American voting public rejects extremism on both ends. Bernie is very compelling with his determined scowl, expansive gestures and claim to be a socialist (whatever that means) but many reasonable adults are questioning his motives, his methods and ultimately his effectiveness.
Let’s get serious here. Our nation is still a work in progress. Let’s not assume Bernie — or even Bernie-ism — will win the war.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
