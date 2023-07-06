I never thought I would hear a Democrat mouthing the most conservative fiscal cant, but there it was. Low-income Vermont households without stable housing are getting a double-whammy … while some have been evicted from their temporary motel housing as COVID-related federal housing money ends and cold weather recedes, those permitted to remain in motel housing may do so under the condition of paying 30% of their income in rent, just as to a private landlord.

In reacting to the plight of low-income Vermont households, Democrats who dragged their feet for two years, knowing the end would eventually come, not only utterly failed to budget a transitional scheme to let those households down gently, responding only in the eleventh hour to public consternation and rage, but have been quoted saying, in essence, “Hey, that’s the way the cookie crumbles. Tough toenails.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0