In response to the commentary by Polly Jones (“Know where your garbage goes?” Oct. 21), I can say I know where at least some of it goes. One fall day, I visited with State Rep. Jim Harrison at his “Dump & Donuts” campaign appearance at the Killington transfer station. Harrison’s table was near the entrance of the small yard. As we stood chatting, vehicles were arriving (pickups, a family van, cargo trailers) stacked to the gills with furniture (a dining table, upholstered chairs, patio furniture, complete bed sets. As a sometime dumpster-diver, I thought, “Hey! I could use that!” Indeed, I could: Everything I saw was in perfectly usable condition. It was all being unloaded into a giant bunker and crushed.

I then learned it was “bulk” disposal day at the transfer station. Furnishings acquired for summer or second homes were no longer useful now the season of guests and outdoor living was ending. So out it went, lock, stock and barrel.

