The impetus to redress wrongs from the past is a noble one but crusaders must take care to get their facts straight if they are to be taken seriously.
The furor related to the Mead Chapel on the Middlebury College campus (“Judge: College chapel case slated to proceed,” Rutland Herald, Aug. 10) is a case in point.
Former four-term Vermont Gov. Jim Douglas, a Middlebury alumnus, is taking the college to task over removing the Mead name from the chapel on the college’s claim the name is associated with the atrocious and shameful practice of eugenics in Vermont in the first half of the 20th century.
Douglas points out that the Mead in question gifted the college with the chapel in his name as a way of honoring both. That Mead — John Abner — arrived on the scene well before the infamous eugenics project got underway in the 1920s, out of UVM. As the article delineates, Mead was a Civil War veteran who completed a master’s program at Middlebury in 1867 and became a prominent physician in Rutland and died in 1920 after a full life, including posts as Vermont surgeon general and first mayor of Rutland City.
But Douglas’ attorney may have also unfairly accused Middlebury College of “stunning hypocrisy and bad faith” in charging Meade “while the college swept its own 50 years history of teaching eugenics under the rug.”
Because eugenics was sweeping the nation as the newest progressive social reform movement of the 1920s-30s, colleges did offer it as a neo-Darwinian biology curriculum, initially modeled on livestock breeding to produce the finest specimens.
But Nancy L. Gallagher, in her “Breeding Better Vermonters: The Eugenics Project in the Green Mountain State,” makes no mention of Middlebury College in this context. She points to UVM, specifically at Prof. Henry Farnham Perkins, a zoologist in the biology department, who got Proctor family funding to launch his Eugenics Survey out of UVM in 1925. And the rest, as they say, is history.
History speaks for itself, if it is allowed to do so. As we dig deeper, we can’t be sure where the accusing finger will point.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.