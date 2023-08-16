The impetus to redress wrongs from the past is a noble one but crusaders must take care to get their facts straight if they are to be taken seriously.

The furor related to the Mead Chapel on the Middlebury College campus (“Judge: College chapel case slated to proceed,” Rutland Herald, Aug. 10) is a case in point.

