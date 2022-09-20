Re: "Neighbor cites hotel issues," Weekender, Sept. 17-18.
Why is Rutland Town being so flat-footed when dealing with this situation? Given the constant reports of illegal and offensive activity at the new "Cortina Inn" at the far end of the Route 7 business strip in Rutland Town, one would think the town Select Board would recognize the symptoms of degeneracy, blight and move decisively to correct it. The town apparently has asked for a review of the inn's Act 250 permit. Correct me if I'm wrong, but my impression of Act 250 is it governs environmental protections, not how individual businesses run their business.
In any case, the new "Cortina Inn" must have a license to operate, is that not also true? If so, I propose the following: The state should put the management on notice that its license will be revoked unless the owners establish a special physical space within the building where a security officer would sit, on a rotating shift, and marked by a blue light outside the door. The Cortina would hire this service at its own expense, seeing that it reaps a windfall from taxpayer funds to provide the housing program.
Rutland's downtown shopping plaza features a prominent private security presence in front of Walmart. Greeters are also in evidence at the doors. No doubt, these measures have a dampening effect on anyone who might otherwise create a disturbance. It's a no-brainer.
What a shame that this concern, which seems to be not much more than a flophouse, should have taken the name of the old Cortina Inn in Killington, a beloved cultural resource and fine hotel before the Killington Resort got rolling and started drawing business away. By the same token, the old Holiday Inn (now renamed the Cortina) was a favorite dining spot and hosted many civic events in its generous meeting spaces. "Out with the old, in with the new" — is this the kind of change Rutland wants to see?
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.