Re: "Neighbor cites hotel issues," Weekender, Sept. 17-18.

Why is Rutland Town being so flat-footed when dealing with this situation? Given the constant reports of illegal and offensive activity at the new "Cortina Inn" at the far end of the Route 7 business strip in Rutland Town, one would think the town Select Board would recognize the symptoms of degeneracy, blight and move decisively to correct it. The town apparently has asked for a review of the inn's Act 250 permit. Correct me if I'm wrong, but my impression of Act 250 is it governs environmental protections, not how individual businesses run their business.

