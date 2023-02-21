What happened to the affordable housing stock in Vermont?
Response: a fairy tale called “supply and demand.” Why a fairytale? Because supply can be, and is, manipulated to create false scarcity, ergo: short supply in the face of increasing demand. And “supply” responds to the highest bidder for maximum profit.
Politics then follows suit, with legislators legislating and planning for people just like themselves, with Chittenden County leading the pack. Thus, here in Vermont, real estate values continue to be out of reach as the state aggressively woos well-paid professionals to move here and fill state coffers with tax revenue, in turn, attracting a real estate feeding frenzy that sends the entire housing market into gridlock, with locals in need of reasonably priced housing frozen in place by high real estate prices.
The other response is that “affordability” is in the eye of the beholder. Feel-good terms like ”fair market value,” “fair market rent” are also fairytales. The phrase suggests some kind of rent control or regulation for fairness. It is derived and published by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the purpose of determining the rent subsidy for low-income, and includes essential utilities. Government pays the differential.
But fair market rent and fair market value only represent the statistics of business-as-usual real estate transactions. In the free-wheeling, commission-based, real estate industry, “value” is whatever a seller will accept from a ready, willing and able buyer. That buyer may be a speculator hoping to create a source of passive income, a property owner looking for someone to cover their property tax or kid’s college tuition, a real estate trust that pools cash from its members to outbid the competition, or a high-roller that will hoard property until “the price is right.”
The city of Rutland has fallen into this trap: city-owned houses it made available to developers for rehab and resale are now sitting empty in their renovated glory (or not). Like the rest of the country, Vermont has fallen prey to investors who trade in real estate without regard to the disruption in human lives caused by their activities.
Ushousingdata.com shows “fair market rents” in Rutland County for 2023 as $904 for a studio, $911 for a one-bedroom, $1,088 for a two-bedroom and on up to $1,825 for a four-bedroom. Rutland County ranks fifth in the state for rental housing expense. Median rents for the state as a whole are higher: $972, $979, $1,169 to almost $2,000, respectively. The site goes on to rank Vermont rents as 6.7% higher than the national average, using a two-bedroom unit as a benchmark. Vermont ranks at about the midpoint in the nation for rental rates — higher than 34 other states and territories.
The National Low-Income Housing Coalition publishes “Out of Reach,” showing income levels required to pay the prevailing rent in every state. Its color-coded map shows in Vermont, in 2020, an hourly wage of over $23 was needed to afford a two-bedroom apartment at the median rental rate — right up there with much larger states with much bigger, robust economies.
In my case, my rent just spiked by $100 for this year, matching the increase in my Social Security benefit, with no improvement in the building, the services or change in the lease … and no matching jump in my income. Previous year increases were in the neighborhood of $20 … and the owner is getting tax credits for offering “affordable rent” in an over-55 building. I am now just a pass-through for them. I cannot move to less expensive housing because there is none available.
I have noticed that with many public-private partnership arrangements, the public side gets the worst of the deal. Any plans to build new housing should include requirements for nonprofit ownership and a guarantee to create true affordability targeted toward real incomes, not aggregated averages or medians. If our legislators do not realize this, they are either contributing to the housing crisis or incredibly naïve.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
