Re: “A Rutlandburg’s Address”: How does owning and operating one’s own, successful, quality restaurant in Rutland, Vermont, force one to endure daily “degradation and humiliation,” as commenter J. Alvin Wakefield, of Mendon, asserts in last week’s Herald opinion page?
As a native Rutland person, I beg to differ.
Mr. Wakefield rightly applauds the plan to add a marble statue of Earnest and Willa Royal, Royal’s Hearthside restaurateurs who happened to be Black, to the city’s sculpture trail. This plan is long overdue, as is a historic marker — yet to be created — to be placed at the site of Royal’s Hearthside at 37 North Main St., which was torn down in 2019 to make way for a Starbucks. As the building — a classic, 1900 era, 2½-story house with white columns and green shutters enclosing a much earlier structure — lay in ruins, not a few Rutlanders stopped by to pay their respects to a cherished landmark and scene of many fond memories — and deplore the end of an era. After the restaurant closed, no one else was able to make a success of it the way the Royals had done.
Perhaps we need a refresher on Royal’s Hearthside for those who have moved to Rutland more recently.
From 1963, Royal’s Hearthside was the absolute go-to place for full holiday dinners, birthday celebrations and candlelit cocktail dinners. The fare was standard America cuisine, prepared with flair and skill in comfortable home-like surroundings. The gatherings were convivial among friends and strangers alike, and that was how chef Ernie Royal liked it. A big man, he emerged from the kitchen frequently in his chef’s apron and hat to greet his guests with a big smile, friendly handshake, and to make sure all was to their liking. It always was.
There was never any hint whatsoever of mutual disrespect. Ernie and Willa Royal were one couple among several others of color in Rutland who were friends, neighbors and respected, successful tradesmen.
On March 22, 1994, The New York Times ran Ernie Royal’s obituary. I reprint it here, as found by Google search:
“Earnest H. Royal, a Vermont restaurateur and long-time board member of the National Restaurant Association, died on March 13 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was 76 and lived in Lake Bomoseen.
“The cause was a heart attack, said Willa Royal, his wife of 56 years.
“For the past 30 years, Mr. Royal and his wife ran Royal’s Hearthside Restaurant in Rutland, whose regional dishes and traditional New England seafood found favor with tourists and residents alike. In 1975, he became the first Black board member of the Restaurant Association and was involved in programs to attract more minority members into the restaurant business.
“Born in Boston the son of a railroad waiter, Mr. Royal started out in the business as a teen-ager working as a busboy. He learned to cook after landing a job with the Statle (sic) chain. During World War II, he served in the Merchant Marine.
“He then earned a degree in restaurant management at Boston College and moved through a number of positions in the industry. A determined saver, he finally obtained a restaurant of his own in Massachusetts. Snubbed by the banks when he tried to finance its expansion, he moved to Rutland, took over an abandoned restaurant and turned it into Royal’s Hearthside.
“He also taught at Boston College and was active in other business associations, including the Canadian Restaurant and Food Services Association, of which he was an international director.”
What The New York Times fails to mention is Ernie Royal earmarked his estate for scholarships for Black students at the Culinary Institute of America, and was posthumously inducted into the African American Chefs Hall of Fame in 2017.
In its Sept. 2, 2020, edition, the Mountain Times of Killington printed a memorial in which Gerry Fernandez, who worked with Mr. Royal and later founded the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance, stated, “Mr. Royal was the Jackie Robinson of the food service industry. … He not only created and operated what was one of the finest restaurants in the Northeast, he broke barriers and became an inspiration nationally for countless young Black men and women — including me. He showed me and many others the path to success through hard work.”
Is Ernie Royal an example of someone who endured “degradation and humiliation” daily?
It is too easy to make assumptions based on race alone without knowing (or perhaps acknowledging) the underlying facts. If there has been egregious insult, it was to raze that iconic restaurant with no public discussion of its cultural and historical meaning for Rutland, and continue the trend of converting Rutland into another fast-food mecca.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.