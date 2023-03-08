There is no term that raises the hackles of environmentalists and wilderness enthusiasts faster than “clearcutting.” Clearcutting is the scourge of anyone who cherishes luxuriant forests for their peace, solitude and refuge for humans and wildlife alike. Tourists and second-home owners don’t like to see bare spots full of stumps and slash. These fly in the face of Vermont’s reputation to be greener than green.
But commentaries like one recently published that use “clearcutting” as a scare tactic without regard to the facts of the actual Forest Service plan betray a willful ignorance that fails to serve the public interest.
It is important to understand what “clearcutting” actually is. Clearcutting is an industrial activity carried out for profit by the forest products industry who own millions of acres of forested land. Weyerhaeuser is a common name out West. Here in Vermont, International Paper was the equivalent. No trees, no paper, lumber or building materials, so replanting follows according to plan. If that timber is not harvested, the company goes out of business. For a while, the land looks sadly scarred but, like hair, trees do grow back.
In the late 1980s, a federal timber moratorium, responding to public outcry to protect spotted owl habitat, resulted in Pacific Coast mountainsides being scalped by bootleg loggers rushing ahead of the ban in unmarked log trucks. That, gentle reader, was wanton clearcutting.
The national forest does not do that. Quite the contrary.
Would you rather see a noble forest die a slow and ugly death when left to the ravages of weather, invasives and the normal and inevitable growth cycle? The jumble of stumps, limbs and invasive shrubs we see in untended private woodlots all around us is the result of nonmanagement. Picturesque, yes; environmentally healthy, no.
Trees age, weaken and fall apart. I can’t think of any professional forester who enjoys tree mortality. True, hollow trees provide homes and food for all manner of critters and birds, but they can also foster noxious pests and diseases.
A stand of “old growth,” while inspiring romantic visions of natural cathedrals, do little for wildlife that always depend on fresh growth for browse, seeds and nuts and shelter. Rather, when allowed to multiply willy-nilly, big trees not only compete with each other for sunlight — resulting in tall, skinny trunks that are vulnerable to wind damage — but also block the light from the seedlings below, impeding healthy regeneration of the forest.
In the late ’70s as I was heading out of Massachusetts on a western road trip in June, the Berkshire Hills looked like November: A tent caterpillar infestation had eaten every last leaf, it seemed. As with the depredations of the emerald ash borer, the “prescription” would likely be to stop its spread by “clearcutting” the infected area and starting over.
This was done in 2017 with selected red pine stands along the Wheelerville Road in Mendon. An invasive insect called red pine scale was set to decimate the stands, leaving the dead trees to invite more disease and possibly create a fire hazard.
Storms are not kind to the forest, either. Broken limbs and snapped trunks invite disease. Eventually, the forest itself does itself in. It needs help.
As the rebuttal by Bill Peterson in the same edition points out, what the Forest Service deals with and tries to rescue is a forest inherited from at least 100 years of exploitation and carelessness before Vermonters recognized the harm they were causing. Clearcutting is nothing new. Early settlers made fortunes by clearing the land, piling the trees into pits and burning them down to produce “black salts” — potash, an essential industrial chemical.
But by the late 19th century, many landowners were experimenting with scientific forest management. The U.S. Forest Service grew out of this movement.
Science-based management studies the entire forest in minute detail. The Forest Plan selects areas most in need of specific treatments with the goal of restoring a healthy ecosystem. Sometimes, this calls for bold measures that look unsightly to the uninitiated.
The writer of the above-named commentary presents several objections. He asserts that the 11,000 acres in question are “in roadless areas of wilderness with ‘old growth forests.’” By extension, he attacks the Forest Service for supposedly violating its mission to protect a host of desirable environmental safeguards and imperiling the purity of Lake Champlain.
In fact, Bill Peterson, who served with the Forest Service, explains “active management” is not permitted at all within the “only old-growth forest that lies within the Cape Research Natural Area” which straddles Chittenden (town) and Goshen. He repeats, “No management is proposed for those acres or that area.”
To answer further questions, I recommend citizens do their due diligence and couch their concerns as respectful questions. The answers might surprise you.
Being a federal service agency, the Forest Service presents its plans to the community openly. Citizens new to the concept of managed forests can react negatively to what they see in the presentations. This is the risk the Forest Service takes. But the forest grows back, better than ever.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
