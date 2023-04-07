The day may be coming when dogs will no longer be welcome in Northwood Park, whether leashed or free-running. That would be a sad day, for urban dogs have precious few places to cut loose with the joy of running, and their humans have few places to run or stroll off-pavement, amid natural surroundings.

Northwood Park is one of those places. But, some dog owners take freedom too far. The town cites the issue of little steaming piles along the paths, and also that the experience of some visitors can be dimmed by the sight of a dog barreling toward them on a narrow path, the owner far behind. For many folks, Northwood Park has been a haven far from the madding crowd. They do not care to see some bright-colored, little plastic baggie deposited, absurdly, by the side of the trail as a token gesture of cleanup.

