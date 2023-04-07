The day may be coming when dogs will no longer be welcome in Northwood Park, whether leashed or free-running. That would be a sad day, for urban dogs have precious few places to cut loose with the joy of running, and their humans have few places to run or stroll off-pavement, amid natural surroundings.
Northwood Park is one of those places. But, some dog owners take freedom too far. The town cites the issue of little steaming piles along the paths, and also that the experience of some visitors can be dimmed by the sight of a dog barreling toward them on a narrow path, the owner far behind. For many folks, Northwood Park has been a haven far from the madding crowd. They do not care to see some bright-colored, little plastic baggie deposited, absurdly, by the side of the trail as a token gesture of cleanup.
But another equally compelling reason is wildlife also uses Northwood Park. Several years ago, when I lived in Mendon, I could do the loop in about hour. I didn’t have a dog then, and I never failed to see some critter each time I went: deer, fox, woodchuck, coyote. One time I heard that a young bear had come down from the mountain and chased a woman’s dog. One memory stands out: Passing along the “green tunnel” between the city water storage property and Glen Dam, I stopped short to watch a doe up ahead, poking her head cautiously out onto the path. Beside her was a spindly-legged, spotted fawn. I did not move a muscle. She eased onto the path and walked a few yards, the fawn trotting behind like a puppy dog. She did not seem alarmed. Then she gracefully turned to the right, and they stepped into the brush alongside the rushing water of East Creek … and disappeared. On another occasion, around dusk, I was heading back to the car and surprised a fox that had just apparently snagged a young woodchuck. The fox vanished.
It’s also a birdwatcher’s mecca. I happened to be there literally the day the wood thrushes returned. I have listened for the squeaky call of the winter wren. The upper woods harbor thrushes and ovenbirds, both ground-nesters. A big barred owl used to haunt the tall pines. Waterfowl use the Glen Dam impoundment regularly, from Canada geese to ducks to mergansers. They must have their nests somewhere nearby. I have also seen a beaver, or perhaps it was a muskrat, plowing purposely through the water.
I don’t think there is a dog who would not take off after a running deer, or wish he could … or investigate an interesting smell and scare up a nesting bird. These are the delights of Northwood Park. The critters make themselves scarce when dogs come through. Let’s show some respect.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.