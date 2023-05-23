The other day, I noticed a heart-shaped, iridescent sticker at a local café that read: “Dump your Republican boyfriend.” My first reaction was, I wonder how the boyfriend would feel about that? My second reaction was astonishment at the immaturity, callousness and even cruelty embodied in such a notion.
The mantra of the so-called left has been “All politics is personal.” We don’t need to take it that far and cause more heartbreak. Ever since the Vietnam War tore American society apart, there are family members still today who cannot talk to each other over the political divide.
In the 1990s, I helped to form a grassroots coalition to confront housing discrimination in a small city in Washington State. At first, we were all volunteers who had been personally stung by discrimination in a predominantly conservative city that denied its existence. We each had our story, and we all felt passionate about the issue enough to do something about it. We were a diverse group, and our political or religious beliefs were a complete non-issue. We were after bigger fish.
At a certain point, we knew we needed money to do what we had to do, and so we wrote and won a HUD grant for $400,000. We made contact with a woman from “back East,” experienced in the nonprofit housing world, who agreed to be our executive director. She was very capable and proactive. And she made no bones about the fact she despised Republicans.
I guess she assumed, because our issue was traditionally a liberal issue, she could express her opinions freely. Finally, one young woman spoke up. She was a committed member of our group who had accompanied me to meet with a fair housing organizer halfway across the country to get some coaching. She happened to be a born-again Christian and a Republican. In a few simple words, she pinned back the ears of our executive director. “You WILL respect me as a human being,” she was saying.
Democrats, the so-called left, progressives, complain about discriminatory attitudes that treat people who are different as “the other.” Yet there is that saying that when you point a finger at someone, three fingers are pointing back at you.
The sentiment expressed in this sticker doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of fixing what is going wrong with America. It is saying that we have nothing to learn from each other. Yet democracy — freedom of speech and thought — is a team effort, the only way for greater understanding and better policy to develop. I can’t help wondering what our nation will turn into as the cancel cancer spreads further.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
