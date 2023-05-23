The other day, I noticed a heart-shaped, iridescent sticker at a local café that read: “Dump your Republican boyfriend.” My first reaction was, I wonder how the boyfriend would feel about that? My second reaction was astonishment at the immaturity, callousness and even cruelty embodied in such a notion.

The mantra of the so-called left has been “All politics is personal.” We don’t need to take it that far and cause more heartbreak. Ever since the Vietnam War tore American society apart, there are family members still today who cannot talk to each other over the political divide.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.