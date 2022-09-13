Periodically, I drive up Route 7 through New Haven Junction, where the heavily used highway crosses several Vermont Railway tracks near a large grain elevator. The Ethan Allen Express hurries through this crossing as do freight trains. To one side, as you approach the crossing from the south, there is a large sign, unmissable with a message in lights: “Can’t fit? Don’t commit. Do not stop on tracks.” The message is aimed at making drivers of big rigs think ahead before starting across the tracks.

This sign may be effective. In my opinion, Rutland needs one.

