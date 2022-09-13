Periodically, I drive up Route 7 through New Haven Junction, where the heavily used highway crosses several Vermont Railway tracks near a large grain elevator. The Ethan Allen Express hurries through this crossing as do freight trains. To one side, as you approach the crossing from the south, there is a large sign, unmissable with a message in lights: “Can’t fit? Don’t commit. Do not stop on tracks.” The message is aimed at making drivers of big rigs think ahead before starting across the tracks.
This sign may be effective. In my opinion, Rutland needs one.
Several times now throughout the year here in Rutland, the intersection of West Street and Evelyn Street in front of the post office building has been the scene of lanes being blocked in all directions while a line forms on Evelyn Street, waiting to make the left turn onto West. More and more often, with the very long lines of cars Rutland is now experiencing, plus the inattention of drivers, and also some with a habit of muscling their way into the middle of an intersection while traffic is still in it — I have seen cars literally straddling both lanes on West Street.
The problem is caused by the fact the traffic light in front of the post office is half a block away from the traffic light at the intersection of West and Pine. If West Street traffic is lined up at the red light on Pine, traffic entering on a green light from Evelyn Street has nowhere to go until the Pine Street light turns green and the long line of West Street traffic snakes its way through the intersection. But some drivers fail to notice they will not be able to turn onto West Street at those times. The result is one, two and maybe three cars squeezing onto West Street at an angle across both travel lanes — not to mention drivers trying to get out of the post office lot on the green light.
On one occasion recently, an extra long flatbed tractor-trailer traveling east on West Street in front of the post office was stopped while waiting for the light at Grove Street to change, blocking the entire intersection at Evelyn Street.
Another problem spot is on Route 7 just south of the lights at Route 4. For the last several days now, the line of cars from the north, waiting in the turn lane onto Route 4, has extended all the way into the adjacent through lane, forcing the through traffic to navigate around them.
Until highway engineers work on coordinating the lights better, perhaps the city could post prominent signs directing drivers: “Do not block intersection” at Evelyn Street. As for the multiple lane intersection at Routes 4 and 7, the turn lane coming from the north on Route 7 needs to be lengthened and through traffic needs to be merged into a single lane.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
