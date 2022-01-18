Re “Raider nickname revived” (Rutland Herald, Jan. 13)
Now that it’s all over but the shouting, which will continue, the term “Raiders” will always be considered a racist slur by many. But why? Throughout history, raiders have been Vikings, Goths, pirates, Western cattle barons and even the good white folk of the first settlements anywhere in the United States, including Rogers’ Rangers, who burned a Catholic sanctuary to the ground in Canada occupied by women and children. History supports this.
Yes, the Indigenous communities carried out devastating raids against white towns in Lancaster and Deerfield in the Massachusetts Bay Colony and later, against the settlements in the White River valley of Vermont as cohorts of the British army. But not before their initial willingness and many attempts to coexist with white immigrants proved fruitless. History supports this, too.
So, the term “raiders” is actually an accolade for an Indigenous people trying to wrest control of their destiny in the face of white encroachment and European empire-building. For years, the symbol of Massachusetts Turnpike (aka Interstate 90) was a Puritan high-crowned hat, pierced by an arrow. Was that “racist” in historical terms? I think not. The “Mass. Pike” travels right through Lancaster. Yet, the logo was “sanitized” in 1989, replaced with a plain hat.
In all cases, as history shows, the native bands were at liberty to choose sides as they wanted and deemed necessary to their survival. In fact, when the French and Indian War closed and the American Revolution appeared on the horizon, many bands switched sides.
So, whose sensibilities are being offended by the Raiders name? Maybe it is ourselves, the white descendants of white settlers who would rather not be identified with the atrocities of the past.
And anyway, were the several bands of Abenaki here in Vermont consulted as to the name change? Would be interesting to know.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
(1) comment
This comment is so full of unrelated examples that it doesn’t rate a reasoned reply. The writer clearly doesn’t see the absurdity of the claimed parallel comparisons. Dartmouth college had the same mascot problem as Rutland. They handled it the right way even though there was plenty of opposition. But unlike the Rutland “leaders”, Dartmouth recognized what had happened and why. The college then addressed the issue by recognizing that native Americans deserved to be treated with real respect and helped, as that was the original basis for establishing the college.
