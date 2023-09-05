Regarding the so-called “road diet” that is catching long-time Rutlanders by surprise is a bad idea from about every possible aspect: congestion, cost, unwanted through traffic in neighborhoods, increased emissions as traffic queues up, and above all, traffic safety.

There seems to be more traffic in Rutland than ever. When I moved back to Rutland in 2002 from Seattle, I lived on East Street and even then it seemed to me Rutland had too much traffic for a city its size. The entire world went up and down Route 7 every day.

