Regarding the so-called “road diet” that is catching long-time Rutlanders by surprise is a bad idea from about every possible aspect: congestion, cost, unwanted through traffic in neighborhoods, increased emissions as traffic queues up, and above all, traffic safety.
There seems to be more traffic in Rutland than ever. When I moved back to Rutland in 2002 from Seattle, I lived on East Street and even then it seemed to me Rutland had too much traffic for a city its size. The entire world went up and down Route 7 every day.
Early this afternoon, I had to drive from Center Rutland to the Grand Union supermarket. As I went through downtown on West Street, at the traffic light at Merchants Row, there was a solid line of bumper-to-bumper traffic backed up all the way up the hill to Court Street, and more arriving every minute from Route 7. The intersection of routes 7 and 4 was a total bottleneck north, south and east, turn lanes notwithstanding. It was a question whether the light change at Route 4 even coordinated with the light change at Terrill Street, let alone at Deer Street. I didn’t wait to find out, but zipped up Terrill Street to run my errand, then traveled down East Street to cross at East Washington Street to get back down toward Center Rutland — perfect example of taking a side street to avoid the tangle at routes 4 and 7.
I am old enough to remember when the center lane of a three-lane roadway was nicknamed “the suicide lane” and was recognized to be poor highway design. It doesn’t take much imagination to know why.
I take my trash to the transfer station on Gleason Road, and, of course, Saturday is traditionally “dump day.” Heading east on Route 4 is no problem, I just bear right onto Gleason by the football field — easy.
Coming out of Gleason Road to head back home or downtown is another matter. The light at the Home Depot entrance dams up traffic off the mountain, which can be voluminous in ski season. There is then a straight stretch alongside the playing field until the light at Stratton Road, which dams up traffic issuing out of Rutland or the high school and hospital zones. Traffic springs into action between these two intersections.
Route 4 is four lanes. The two inside lanes are a lifesaver. When you manage to get out of Gleason Road going west, you must cross two lanes to reach the travel lane. So you cross to the inside lane in the other direction to give oncoming traffic some space to either move over or fall in behind you. The same goes for turning east out of the numerous roadside businesses that line the north side of Route 4. The two inner lanes conveniently absorb the turning traffic.
Now, imagine there are only three lanes to work with: one in either direction and a third lane, where traffic is waiting to move into the travel lane or trying to turn in to roadside businesses from both directions — at the same time. Thus, the “suicide lane.”
There’s more. Add bicycle lanes in both directions. Not only will motorists have to watch for a vehicle occupying the third lane, but bicyclists zipping by with an assumed right-of-way.
When I heard about it, the bicycle lane struck a chord with me. For years now, mountain biking enthusiasts have been laying plans to seamlessly connect the mountain biking mecca at the Killington Resort with Pine Hill, a public park that has been given over largely to mountain biking derring-do. A laudable goal … if Route 4 were a safe, peaceful highway to begin with. But it is not. Vehicles race up and down the mountain and weave between lanes. The transition from four lanes down to three entering Rutland will be awkward. Motorists and truckers have enough to watch out for as it is.
Mountain biking has become a nationwide passion. That form of recreation is promoted, like all forms of outdoor recreation, to boost local economies. Whether it does to any great extent is questionable. It is quite possible, in my view, that the mountain biking lobby, if there is one, might be exerting a bit too much muscle in this case.
To create long lines of bumper-to-bumper traffic (because that is was it has become) on these major arterials, with dangerous “third-rail” turn lanes inviting head-on crashes, seems ill-conceived, at best.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.