In 2017, WCAX reported about a nasty head-on crash on Route 22A in Bridport, near North Cream Hill Road. The crash killed four people in a small car, which allegedly had crossed the center line on a particularly tricky curve, which is well-known to regular drivers. Two of the deceased were from Georgia, one from Florida, and the fourth undisclosed as of the WCAX news story. The neighbor who lives nearby told WCAX he sees so many crashes near his house, he has lost count.
I drive Route 22A into Bridport every week, and there are moments when I feel I am taking my life in my hands. North Cream Hill Road intersects 22A at an angle, on top of an almost indiscernible kink in that highway, at the crest of a low hill.
Route 22A is a long road, about 42 miles in a straight line from Vergennes to Fair Haven, a convenience Google Maps says is the “fastest route … due to traffic conditions.” This makes it essentially a truck route between Burlington and the interchange at US-4 to New York State, and people I know shun Route 22A because of that. It is also a pipeline for travelers heading out of or into Burlington — a long line of cars tailgating each other south, like beads on a string, is a common sight, especially on weekends.
It crosses rolling farmland with steep dips and unexpected tight curves. The temptation to step on the gas seems irresistible for some, not only out-of-state cars but cars with Vermont plates as well. Two speed reductions to 40 mph — at Orwell and Shoreham — break the momentum but it soon picks up even faster. Even in the 40 mph zones, motorists and trucks tend to push traffic that is observing the speed limit.
The Route 22A corridor is also one of the earliest public north-south routes in Vermont’s history — in Revolutionary War times, linking Crown Point with the seat of military operations in Castleton. But its design has not graduated much beyond its original farm-to-market purpose. It seemingly meets the minimum required lane space in either direction, but shoulders are narrow. Big rigs almost fill their lane and, in some of the curves, feel too close for comfort. Add excessive speed by motorists and truckers who must meet stringent deadlines, and this must be a tiring challenge for those professional drivers as well. One slight deviation begs for a major collision.
Another significant hazard with Route 22A is that the road surface between Orwell and Shoreham is inexplicably in poor condition. Between Fair Haven and Route 73, and from Shoreham north, the asphalt is intact. But in the seven miles between Orwell and Shoreham, you are playing hopscotch with patch jobs, cracks and bumps that are especially treacherous in wintry conditions. If you don’t want it to beat the life out of your tires, you try to center your car over them, unsuccessfully. This requires constant, tiring extra vigilance.
Why the stretch between Orwell and Shoreham should be left in such bad shape can’t be blamed on the heavy truck traffic alone.
It’s a beautiful drive on a nice day, but by the same token, the bucolic Champlain Valley landscapes can draw attention from the full-time business of navigating this road. Vehicle speeds vary considerably, long straight stretches invite speeds way faster than the 50 mph limit, blind curves and hills abound, houses and barns sit close to the road, the travel lanes are narrow. Add vacationers and part-time seasonal residents to the mix, and you’ve got a problem that begs for Agency of Transportation intervention.
While the state’s focus is on rushing visitors to their destinations so they will spend money in Vermont, let’s make sure they get there.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.