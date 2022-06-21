“LaRose dismissed at Mt. Abe” — The Rutland Herald reports
Connie LaRose, girls’ basketball coach at Bristol’s Mount Abraham Union High School since 1991, who led her teams to win five state championships and was inducted into the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame, was abruptly and unceremoniously fired after she declined an “offer” to resign from athletic director Devin Wendel.
Reason? She was “too negative,” supposedly driving away potential players. This, on the heels of winning this season’s state title.
Although no more details are given, apparently her pride in her team’s win — which should have been their pride also — was offset by some girls’ disgruntled complaints about her coaching style.
Hmmm. I don’t follow school sports, but the charge of “too negative” rang a bell.
I came up through school in an age when no one cared, frankly, what you thought of your teacher’s — or your coach’s — style, personality, hairdo or personal life. You grumbled, but you did the work and you passed. If you didn’t do the work, you didn’t pass. It was that simple.
At some point after I completed my B.A., educators came up with the “student evaluation.” It seemed somehow “unfair” and disempowering that students could not “grade” their instructors in return.
As a master’s degree candidate in the early-‘90s, I recall that the “student eval” asked such questions as: Do you feel you learned anything in this course? Did the professor speak clearly? Was your instructor adequately prepared? Would you recommend this instructor/this course to your friends?
Then, as an adjunct instructor in freshman English in the very university where I earned my M.A., I was subjected to the same treatment. To put it mildly, it was intimidating. I felt sandbagged. I was told I lacked a “bubbly” personality. I was charged with being “unprepared” because I would enter the classroom in my coat — having just crossed the campus from my office.
Now the tail is wagging the dog. Students who have no experience with the wider world, let alone what will eventually be expected of them, dictate how they want to be taught.
So when I read about Coach LaRose being disgraced because of some perceived “negativity” on the part of girls — for whom she had only the utmost respect — who cannot even recognize a valuable role model of success and determination, I can only hope school officials can clear their own heads and remember what education is all about: “leading children out” of their own cocoons into a broader world that will demand much, much more of them.
Julia Purdy lives in Rutland.
