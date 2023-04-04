Re: “Canceled Out” (Rutland Herald, March 30), former Gov. Jim Douglas said what had to be said and the Herald’s editorial stance — “While we understand that it is important to own historical missteps, we are not fans of guilt by association” — nails it, but there is even more to say.

By the logic of cancel culture, every instance of the name “Mead” would be suspect. How about Mead’s Falls in Center Rutland, named for James Mead, who built the first sawmill at the natural falls on Otter Creek there, in 1773? What about James Mead himself, credited with being Rutland’s first white immigrant, who arrived with his family to homestead in 1769? His tavern became a hub of activity, and he gave land to the construction of Fort Ranger and safe house during the Revolutionary War period. The 1790 Census counted eight Meads living in Center Rutland.

