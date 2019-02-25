Town Meeting Day is fast approaching and your school board wishes to remind you of changes in the school district budget this year. Governance of the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District (QVUUSD) has been merged and began operation effective July 1, 2018. The new district includes five schools: Poultney Elementary, Poultney High School, Proctor Elementary School, Proctor High School and West Rutland School.
By merging governance, we have begun the process of finding ways to share resources and improve student opportunities. We have worked to create a budget that is both mindful of the impact on our property taxes and the ever-increasing cost of goods and services. We have also worked hard to make sure our schools are able to provide the needed services and learning opportunities for our students. We continue to be mindful of our responsibility with your tax dollars and are constantly monitoring student and staff needs.
The QVUUSD budget warning defines total budgeted expenses of $17,617,200. This translates into education spending of $16,477.27 per equalized pupil and the proposed FY 2020 overall expenditure budget represents an increase of 5 percent from the FY 2019 budget. As a merged district, residents in our communities will avoid state tax penalties and take advantage of tax reductions over the next three years.
We will continue to operate our five schools and work toward offering expanded academic and extracurricular activities. As we continue to transition and continue the merging process to our new school system, we welcome your feedback and continuing involvement in your local community school. We are very proud of our students and their many accomplishments in the classroom, on the stage and on the athletic fields. Our graduation rates are high. Your continued support means a great deal to the School Board, administration and staff. We are moving in the right direction and the work that has taken place in merging the district cannot be understated. Our school administrators provide a well-rounded, dynamic education to all our children. They work in partnership with parents, faculty and staff.
Our schools are the focal point of our communities and we can accomplish many things if we all work together. The Quarry Valley Annual Report is available at our schools, libraries, town halls and central offices, and is posted on the GRCSU website (www.grcsu.org). Please contact Superintendent Dr. Debra Taylor at debra.taylor@grcsu.org or 775-4342 ext. 2103 if you have any questions. The Annual Meeting of the Quarry Valley UUSD will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. at Proctor High School. This will be the primary information meeting for the school budget.
Quarry Valley Board representatives will also respond to questions concerning the school budget at each town meeting on Monday, March 4, as follows: Poultney High School at 7 p.m., Proctor High School at 7 p.m. and West Rutland Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. Voters are reminded of town polling places for the Australian Ballot vote on Tuesday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations: Poultney Fire House, Proctor High School, West Rutland Town Hall.
Thank you for your support.
Submitted by Quarry Valley Unified Union School Board members Jim Oberg, Lisa Miser, Linda Smith, Tom Callahan, James Mumford, Elizabeth Coltey, Kristen Ross, Tom Thacker, Art Saceric and Andy Shaw.
