Once upon a time, Americans revolted against a tyrannical king and his parliamentary supporters who taxed them without their consent and passed other laws that violated their natural rights. After more than 30,000 patriots died securing our independence, the Founders were determined to prevent tyranny from developing in the new republic. When they wrote the Constitution in 1787, they gave Congress the power of the purse and mandated that all revenue bills must originate in the House of Representatives, the branch of government most closely controlled by the people. Furthermore, as a safeguard against a future tyrant, they gave Congress the power to impeach, convict and remove a president who committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” and acted as if he were above the law.
The military aid President Trump withheld from the Ukrainian government, apparently to pressure them into investigating the Bidens, was our money. We paid our taxes and our representatives in Congress voted to give $391 million of our hard-earned dollars to the Ukrainians to help them resist further Russian aggression after Russian President Vladimir Putin seized the Crimean Peninsula. There is nothing in the Constitution which allows the president to thwart the will of Congress and use that money for his personal political advantage.
Trump’s “perfect” phone call in which he asked President Zelensky to do him a political favor right after the Ukrainian leader indicated he wanted to buy more U.S. anti-tank missiles, certainly suggests a quid pro quo on Trump’s part.
Numerous American career diplomats have expressed grave concern about Rudy Guiliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, interfering in diplomatic matters to advance the president’s political interests in the Ukraine. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting chief of staff, admitted in his now-infamous news conference last week there was a quid pro quo in suspending the aid, though he claims Trump wanted the Ukrainians to investigate the Democratic National Committee, not the Bidens. Mulvaney said things like this happen all the time, so the president’s critics should “get over it.” This is not true. While it is not unusual for foreign aid to be used as a lever to advance the national security interests of our country, it is highly irregular, unprecedented as far as I know, for aid to be used as a bargaining chip to force another nation to investigate the president’s domestic political opponents.
Donald Trump has little understanding of, nor respect for, the checks and balances inherent in our Constitution. He has refused to honor congressional subpoenas and has tried to keep State Department and administration personnel from testifying before several House investigatory committees. He is obstructing justice now, as he did in numerous instances elaborated upon in the Mueller Report. Congress has a duty to fully investigate this matter and determine the truth about what happened.
If it can be proved conclusively, there was a quid pro quo and the president used our tax dollars as a weapon against his political opponents, that would mean, I believe, Donald Trump has violated the Constitution, is guilty of committing “high crimes and misdemeanors” and should be impeached and removed from office.
Bill Dunkel lives in Windham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.