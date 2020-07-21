I know we’ve all been following the efforts to change – and the efforts to save – the Rutland Raiders name and mascot. As a proud Rutlander, I’m writing from a position dedicated to making our community the most welcoming and supportive place it can be. I’ve lived here for most of my life, and have always loved Rutland and the people in it. When I talk to outsiders about my hometown, they hear only the best – how strong Rutlanders are, how hardworking, how dedicated to each other and our town.
That being said, I’ve also seen us struggle, tipped towards the breaking point, and divided over issues of all magnitudes. I have faith, though, we can always rebuild, and rebuild stronger than before. It is with this intent I wish to express myself concerning the Raiders mascot.
I know we’ve all grown up with the Raiders name and the Raiders spirit, or so we call it. That drive to come together under the Friday night lights and cheer on our team; the commitment of parents and family to support our students through sports, music and all the other activities and accomplishments of high school; the pride of standing shoulder to shoulder with our neighbors on the side of the field or out in the world and knowing we have each other’s back – that, I believe, is the essence of the Rutland Raiders spirit so many of us are unwilling to change.
As I see it, however, that spirit is tied to the word “Rutland,” not the word “Raiders.” The latter is a term historically linked to the idea of “Red Raiders,” a problematic appropriation of Native American culture, for it perpetuates negative stereotypes of Indigenous peoples and places their culture and personhood squarely in the past. If we choose to prioritize the Raiders symbol as the primary part of our Rutland identity, we are disregarding the lives and experiences of Native Americans in our community and our nation.
Indigenous leaders across our nation have spoken out against the use of such symbols for mascots, as with the Washington Redskins, and it is our duty as fellow Americans to respect those needs. We may have dropped the “Red” and the imagery of an Indigenous profile, but the problematic connotation persists through the arrowhead logo and the historical connection.
Importantly, though, removing the “Raiders” from Rutland will not change our identity, our commitment to community, or our athletic and academic prowess we so cherish and admire. In fact, it will allow us to move forward into a future that is even more welcoming, even more inclusive, and even prouder than before, for it can be a future where no Rutlander, student or otherwise, is sidelined in the process of bringing the rest of the RHS community together.
We have the opportunity here, as a community, to rebuild our identity exactly the way we want it. There is no new name or mascot waiting in the wings to claim the “Raiders” spot – not at all. Instead, there is an open space, one that’s ready for the dialogue and teamwork of Rutland High School students, parents and alumni to collaborate on a fresh mascot. We can choose something that represents our beloved Rutland as it is now, recognizing the power of a mascot to symbolize the proud diversity of our close community. We can choose something that will bring no shame, no tense history, and most importantly, no harm to current students, along with it.
Change is okay, Rutland, because we are resilient. We can choose to capitalize on change, molding it in our favor to demonstrate the values of our community, or we can grab onto the past and allow it to divide us. I surely hope we choose the former, and walk proudly together into our future.
Victoria Quint is a 2018 Rutland High School graduate and lives in Chittenden.
