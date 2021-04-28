As the Castleton University director of education, I respectfully ask the Rutland School Board chairman and his fellow board members looking to revert back to the “Raiders” mascot, to consider that decision more thoughtfully.
Our mission statement at Castleton includes an emphasis on “relationship-building,” “creating leaders who will improve their local community and the world,” and “aspiring to become part of a community where people care about one another.” The hundreds of students in our educational licensing program at the university are constantly immersed in conversations and experiences that emphasize diversity, inclusion, equity, acceptance and a recognition and appreciation of difference. In fact, the accrediting body at the Vermont Agency of Education (AoE) that reviews our programs for licensure and allows us to recommend prospective teachers for those licenses, employs a unique standard to evaluate those particular aspects of our program — Diversity, Equity and Inclusive Practices Provider — ensures candidates understand and demonstrate professional responsibility as it relates to issues of equity and inclusion. The Vt. AoE places a high priority on these concepts.
We are extremely proud of our graduates and the extent to which they readily embrace diversity and differences in gender, race, ability, socioeconomic status, culture and ethnicity. Our former president, Dave Wolk, annually congratulated our seniors for “making a difference at the university” and implored them at commencement to “go out and make a difference in the world.”
That “difference” starts with a priority placed on acceptance of difference. The efforts of the board chairman and his like-minded board members are a slap in the face to our work and the work of the schools in the Rutland community, and counter-intuitive to how we prepare our prospective teachers entering the field.
There was plenty of evidence to suggest a change in mascots was warranted. The students overwhelmingly wanted a change from “Raiders” and did the work needed to identify a replacement mascot, the staff at the high school and in the district in general, supports the change to “Ravens.” and a number of Indigenous peoples have come forward describing the hurt and insult they feel with the “Raider” nickname attached to the school.
Why is that not enough evidence for the board chairman and a few board members to put this to bed? The board chairman’s assertions that removing the word “Red” and discarding the arrowhead have rectified the issue, are both preposterous and disingenuous. I hope the board engages in a thoughtful, honest, respectful and transparent discussion in May about the implications of reverting to the “Raider” mascot and ultimately decides to do the right thing, and put themselves firmly on the right side of history.
Ric Reardon, Ph.D., lives in Rutland.
