Our community lost a warrior last week with the untimely death of my friend, Steve Smiel. Steve was a dedicated member of the Price Chopper family, a successful horseman and sports fanatic, a longtime fan of Castleton University, and a wonderful brother, uncle and son. He dedicated decades of his life to the Rutland Area Advocacy, Resources, Communities (ARC), serving in various capacities over the years, including vice-president. More on that in a bit!
Forty-two years ago, in 1979, I was a senior completing an elementary education major and teacher licensure with a concentration in special education at then-Castleton State College and I had been assigned to an eight-week student teaching internship at Rutland Town School in a second-grade classroom. Included in that classroom was a very energetic, very inquisitive, very popular 7-year-old young man who was eager to learn and who had made numerous friends.
Please know that in 1979, students with developmental disabilities were seldom included in regular education classrooms. They were, more often than not, placed in segregated special education resource rooms, in church schools, in home school settings, or housed at the Brandon Training School, which is now closed (1994) but was serving a number of students with developmental disabilities in 1979.
I was astounded at how well Steve was able to follow his teacher’s directions, complete his modified schoolwork, and wait patiently until the next assignment was given. I realized Steve had been given many opportunities already to be included in regular education classrooms with his non-disabled peers. Along with that placement, he had fantastic teachers who understood why he was included in their classrooms and who effectively accommodated and modified his expectations based on his individual abilities. He was also able to observe good role models in his classroom for work completion, compliance and patience.
This eight-week experience shifted what I believed was possible for students with more significant disabilities. For the next 42 years, I have worked as a special education teacher supporting students with disabilities in regular education classrooms, a district inclusion coordinator, a professor of Inclusive Special Education, the Director of Student Services for a local supervisory union, and, for the past 10 years, the Director of Education at Castleton University. Since that early encounter with Steve, all of my life’s work has had the central focus of inclusion, equity and acceptance of difference. I have been reflecting on the impact Steve had on my life and my career over the past four+ decades and I am honored to have called him my friend. He was also my hero.
When I returned to Rutland in 2007 after working for years in Florida, I joined the board of Rutland Area ARC. When I walked into my very first meeting at the Rutland American Legion, I sat next to a fellow board member with Down syndrome who had the name tag “Steve” on his chest. It had been 30 years since I had seen then-7-year-old second grader Steve, and I had to do a triple-take to figure out if it could possibly be the same Steve I had worked with and who had totally changed my life’s work. It was him! I confirmed that by asking him where he went to grammar school and who his teachers were.
I walked him out of the building after the meeting to his mom’s (Deloris) car and introduced myself. I told Deloris all about my early connections with him at Rutland Town School and about my three decades of work in inclusive special education that emanated from my initial experiences with him and his school. It felt very much that day like the circle was completed.
When I was elected president of the ARC Board, I made Steve my vice-president. After about six months in that position, I ran into Steve in front of the Rutland Post Office and he respectfully shared with me that he was concerned I was “not giving him enough to do as the vice-president” and he “wanted to do more for ARC.” I recognized he was right and I went home that night and created a list of “duties” for him as vice president and we met to discuss them and collectively agreed on those duties he wished to prioritize.
That is Steve in a nutshell — not allowing anyone to limit him or hold him back and taking every opportunity to contribute to his society. I will miss my friend, my mentor, my hero. “Those who die are never dead to us until we have forgotten them” (George Eliot). I’ll never forget you, Steve.
Ric Reardon is Castleton University’s director of education and Castleton Center for Schools director.
