Much of the criticism about the government and Trump administration’s response to the current health crisis is well-deserved, but there ought to be some exposure to the underlying causes of our shortcomings.
There is no vaccine or drug therapy for COVID-19, but the research and development process as regulated by the FDA takes years. Between the years 2010 and 2018, the who contemplated a COVID-19 epidemic, but concluded that the drug development wasn’t worth the investment?
There has been an unceasing lament about the lack of test kits, but consider two factors. At the time these kits should have been in production (the past few years or at least several months) who could/should have foreseen the need, and when the need was determined and the World Health Organization offered a kit, the U.S. refused it, and vowed to develop its own.
As the captain of the Titanic was passing out lifejackets, these people would have arrogantly refused the British- made articles. The shortage of face masks is the deepest puzzle. If the Ford Motor Co could produce a B-17 bomber every two minutes in 1944, why can’t 21st-century U.S. industry produce enough face masks, which have no moving parts, and require no scarce resources?
There are only three reasons why any task cannot be accomplished: lack of mental ability/knowledge, lack of physical ability or lack of will. In this country, significant elements of the lack of will are the power of the shareholder, the politics of personal freedom, and the bankrupting costs of litigation.
If desired and competently executed, the government could compel production, but there are many interests arrayed against the government compelling anyone to do anything.
As we continue to enumerate the screw-ups of the COVID-19 response, secure in the knowledge that it will ultimately be resolved, it behooves us to ponder what will be the next national or worldwide crisis, what should/must be done in anticipation of it, who should be responsible for preparations, who will pay the bill and who will be held accountable for failures?
Since the answer to the first query is unknowable, we must all offer up a portion of our personal freedom and appropriate a portion of our personal wealth to the cause of wise, science-based, non-partisan emergency planning. The place to do this is at the ballot box.
Russell Reay lives in Shrewsbury.
