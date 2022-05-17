There must be more important things to talk or think about than Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? But maybe not. Everyone felt the same way about OJ and Nicole Simpson; look how that turned out. After 10 years as a battered woman’s advocate, I have learned two “together” people don’t usually end up in court suing one another and filing abuse petitions.
Here is the pattern of abuse and how to recognize who is the abuser and the victim. One person has all the perceived power. The other person is walking on eggshells trying to keep that person happy, shelving their needs, catering to the power broker’s insatiable needs being met while the abused gets crumbs. As the situations escalate, and they always escalate from name calling, to throwing things at one another, to slaps, pushes, shoves, to full fledged punches, the abused finds her or himself at a disadvantage. They usually don’t have the financial means to leave without a brutal divorce or relinquishment of assets, they usually are not willing to come to a battered woman’s shelter and leave everything, including the kitchen sink, behind, and go underground to find peace and healing. If I had a penny for every time someone asked me “Why does she stay?” I would be a billionaire. The real question is why does he stay? If she’s really all the terrible things he says about her, why stay?
Oh, I know, why should he leave his home, get part-time custody of kids and pets, and pay her child support? He might as well stay and make her as miserable as he is, which is what he does. And she, after weeks and weeks of browbeating, sometimes rape and the kids witnessing these unhealthy relationships, she snaps and smacks him over the head with a frying pan. She gets arrested and character assassinated for her every dirty dish in the sink and he gets beers and scotch with his buddies who chortle about what a b**ch she is. He also, often times, gets egged on to torment her. Who does she thinks she is to demand he leave or go to work or come home sober, or demand she fix dinner, wash the dishes, have sex on demand, and appear to support him? His friends reiterate his whining. Like attracts like in more cases than the opposite.
Amber Heard is as much a battered woman as any battered woman I ever counseled. She also has a backbone and fought back. I applaud her courage. I know, Johnny is so cool. He is so trendy. He has cool leather bracelets and a swashbuckling lifestyle. Well, in my opinion, based on the tapes of his words and deeds, no cool, trendy, conscious-evolved person wants to have their wife or ex-wife murdered, raped and set on fire: his words, not mine.
A few years prior, I received a call from a shelter in California before Nicole Simpson was murdered. Could we maybe help to relocate her? I said, “Of course, yes.” I also said, “Where on earth can we find a place she won’t be recognized? She cannot hide with her kids, and with her and his fame and his money and notoriety to track her down?” She was murdered a few days later.
If you’re in trouble, need help, or an ear to listen, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline, (800) 799-7233.
Tracy Reid lives in West Rutland.
