Move on, put on your big boy/girl pants, they did the best they could, you'll feel better if you forgive he/she/them, etc. There are a host of excuses mainstream society inflicts on people who have suffered pain at the hands of an oppressor, be that family, societal or global victimizers. God forbid you, the victim, should feel anger, hatred, revenge or revulsion at the victimizers who perpetrate crimes against either yourself, a family member, race, creed or any member of society who doesn't march to “their” drumbeats.

Let me say as a battered woman's advocate of more than 10 years and a human rights activist for Amnesty International for over seven years, I never advocate forgiveness nor do I advocate revenge. As a whole, I found, people are more likely to be victimized again when forgiveness is offered too soon or minus victimizers change and atonement. In some cases, it is actually healthier to not forgive.

