“Biden is seriously ill?” Of what? Being only three years older than Trump? Donald Trump is certifiably a pathological liar, ignorant or dismissive of the Constitution, a destroyer of institutions at the core of functional government, a misogynist crotch grabber of women’s genitalia, a creator of nicknames for those who disagree with him or see him for what he is. He has the language skills of a 6-year-old bully in a playground.
He lies about “mail-in” ballots which are exactly the same as absentee ballots — yes, you need to apply for both. He fires the postmaster general and puts in his place, a millionaire donor crony who is systematically destroying the postal service: Removing street-corner mailboxes, the images of which you’ve seen on TV — even Fox News — as proof. He has reduced the number of mail personnel, canceled overtime, and has physically removed electronic mail sorters thereby reducing the ability to process mail to the level it was in the 1940s — by hand.
Dare I mention that 170,000+ Americans have died from the COVID-19 virus which he dismissed by saying not to worry it will disappear — “it is what it is.” Once again, we are No. 1 in the world but for the wrong reason: More deaths than any nation in the world. And this brilliant mind says, in essence, "of course we are. We do more testing and the more testing you do the more cases you have." Tell me honestly, sir, do you really believe testing is the cause of the pandemic numbers?
You have every right to express your opinion, and I will fight for your right to do so. All I ask is that you look at the whole picture of a man without conscience, without empathy, who rips children from the arms of their mothers and cages them and encamps them lost and alone with only tears for language; a man who cares not a whit that delaying the mail will slow the delivery of vital medications from the VA to the men and women who willingly put their lives on the line to preserve this nation and its freedoms.
This election is not about political ideology. It’s about humanity. It’s about the Constitution. It’s all about who we are as a nation, and what we need it to be again — “one nation under God!”
Enid K. Reiman lives in Rutland.
