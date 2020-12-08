In response to the letter excoriating the Herald publisher for pointing out misstatements and false information contained in a letter to the editor. which, by the way, they published instead of discarding it. A “Free Press” is not required to publish everything submitted, most particularly misinformation which, in some cases, are downright lies and distortion as contained in the letter you reference. As a matter of fact, it is their moral obligation to highlight misinformation which the writer of the letter in question hawked with abandon.
Even Facebook and Twitter, while still publishing misinformation, call their users/readers’ attention to the data/info in a submittal that is false. All of this goes back to the misinformation campaign of the 2016 election and since that time, the press and internet sites are taking steps to assure their users that their publications and websites are speaking truth, not fantasy, not hate and not temper tantrums. That’s not a bad thing. It’s a good thing.
I read that letter you refer to and it was nothing compared to the letter I wrote in reply that, admittedly, was a personal attack on the writer and his views. I received an email from the Herald editor, asking me if I would be willing to depersonalize it because “attack leads to personal attack back.” He was absolutely right. I had vented inappropriately for publication. I re-wrote it and resubmitted it. The new re-write has not been published and I don’t expect it to be. Timeliness is a key factor for an editor to consider what should be published and what is just too old an issue.
So, with all due respect, as shocking as it was to see the Herald’s intervention, I hope you are nonetheless assured, as I am, that your hometown newspaper believes in accuracy, fact, truth and, yes, even civility, The civility thing is particularly hard for me.
Enid K. Reiman lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.