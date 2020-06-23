Congratulations to the Vermont State Police who demonstrated their disregard of “the rule of law” by failing to apply the law to one of its own: Lt. Cory Lozier stopped for speeding 65 mph in a 40-mph zone. Additionally, he was dismissive of the officer doing his job appropriately, and in a tantrum typical of a 6-year-old, spun his wheels on departure. You and I in the same situation would be fined $250 and had 5 points added to our license. Lt. Lozier got a pass.
This is of particular interest at this moment in time when massive demonstrations are being held all over this country protesting police practices in defiance of their own department regulations, not only for the use of excessive force, but their inherent belief they are excused from the rule of law and, yes, the regulations of their own departments.
Some may say with regard to this story “.... it’s no big deal. Heck I’d love to get a pass on a $250. ticket.” Yes, but you were taught as a small child that a policeman will keep you safe. If you are in trouble, ask a policeman for help. You can trust a policeman. And now, even in Vermont, we lie to our kids if we tell them to trust the police. Yes, nobody was shot in the back running away. No one was kneed to death. No one died of an illegal forced entry with the wrong warrant and gun-happy cops shooting a sleeping couple, killing an innocent young woman.
This event, as seemingly minor as forgiving a speeding ticket, tell us even here in bucolic Vermont, our police also have no honor, have lost their moral compass and violated their oath to protect and serve. And, worse, allowed a superior officer to bully into submission a junior officer doing his job according to the law, and to his credit, reported the episode to his superiors.
I ask the governor to reduce the rank of Lt. Lozier, and let the department know he is keeping a close watch on their proceedings in this matter and retains the right to overrule any decision they might come to should it fail to include disciplinary action for Lt. Lozier.
Enid K. Reiman lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.