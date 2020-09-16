My God, what has happened to us? A Black family forced to move out of their Wallingford home as a consequence of unrelenting racial harassment, and their young daughter being cyberbullied and “bitch bullied” in the Mill River school? Where is law enforcement? Where are the student resource people? To claim ignorance of the situation is a lie. The teachers, coaches and SROs see bullying in all its forms. They see it in the classrooms, the hallways, the locker rooms and the athletic fields. If they all see it, and they do, I can assure you the administrators are well aware and choose to ignore.
None of us should feel safe and secure in our whiteness and Judeo-Christianity. Tolerance today is a risk for tomorrow. The scourge of racism is not new. The Romans vs. the Christians, the Nazis vs. the Jews, and today, the Muslims by all. Yes, if we tolerate racial and religious harassment, we’d best be prepared for our turn.
Please don’t read this and say there’s nothing I can do about it. Oh, yes, there is. Doing nothing is culpable. Witness George Floyd’s murder by cop. The officers who stood around, did nothing to stop the outrage, were found to be equally as culpable as the strangler. There were three or four of them and together, they could have stopped it but they did nothing while a human being was murdered for being Black. Doing nothing is as positive an act as doing something.
What can, or better, what should Wallingford folks do? You’re a community being harmed by hate. Contact the Wallingford law enforcement agency. Ask what they did, and why they did not do. Contact the principal of the Mill River school and demand an answer as to why this happened and undoubtedly continuing to happen. Write or call the State Department of Education. Ask for the email address of every state Education Board member and let them know that all kinds of bullying in the schools must be stopped and the pretense of "Gee, I didn’t know" is no longer acceptable. Contact your Wallingford Select Board members, your School Board members and let them know you are outraged.
Today, it’s someone else’s child, some other family. Sit on your hands and someday it might be your family and your child.
Enid K. Reiman lives in Rutland.
