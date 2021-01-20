I am a Raider. and people think that is offensive to Native-American heritage. Trust me, it is not.
I played baseball, basketball and football my entire life. My childhood revolved around sports, and those who know me, know I worked hard at at it to be successful in high school. My teammates and I spent every moment both in and out of the classroom to earn that right to wear the Raider jersey and to represent our school. I had teammates who struggled to keep their grades up yet found a way to work hard enough to stay on the field. I had teammates who didn’t have the skillset to make a huge impact in an athletic standpoint but instead contributed energy, effort and excitement just to be part of the Raider team, the culture and the teamwork. I tore my MCL and broke my wrist to be a Raider. We did 6 a.m. workouts, school all day, and intense practices all night. We played high-caliber teams out of state because being a Raider taught you hard work, integrity, humility and responsibility. As a result, we were 2006 State Champions against the undefeated Tigers of Middlebury.
The girls, our friends and athletes themselves, often known as the “Lady Raiders,” took the same pride. I remember when the cheerleaders in 2006 got that huge win versus the powerhouse of Essex — it was done wearing Rutland Raider uniforms. The soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, track and all other sports teams wore their uniform with pride and did their best to compete and play with class every game. In this divided country, we students and athletes were unified. Everyone wanted every Raider team to succeed — hell, I was hoping for some crazy miracle wherein my senior year, we won titles across all sports.
Parents were Raider boosters supporting the players and teams and the school, for that matter. They ran booths, the concession stand and important meaningful prideful events like the MSJ bonfires, to generate money for the school and to generate pride and passion. My mom was a passionate member of the Booster Club for two sons and my dad did stats for the varsity team. The Rutland Raider press box that stands there today is in his name.
It’s true, the heritage never crossed my mind and that leaves a window of opportunity that needs to be met. Part of the freshman-year curriculum for all students, not just athletes, should be learning about the Raider heritage. I think it’s insane, dramatic and excessive to change the mascot/name because it’s “offensive.” While the awareness of the heritage was lacking, there was nothing greater in my high school career than to be a Raider. Some of the finest moments in my life were on the field or court as a Raider. So while the mascot in a certain historical context could be an issue, it most definitely is not the case for its students, its athletes and its fan base.
It’s unfortunate the Rutland School Board is comprised mostly of out-of-towners who didn’t know what it is to be a Raider. These flatlanders don’t know the history, the pride, the integrity, the camaraderie and the honor it was to wear those Rutland Raider uniforms. Instead, they are giving way to those who simply have nothing better to do and claim that they’re offended. I am, and will forever be, a Raider and unapologetically.
It was an honor, something one worked hard for, and something individuals strived to be. Being a Raider wasn’t a negative or a slap in the face; it was an achievement, an award, a privilege, the result of hard work. Once a Raider, always a Raider, and everyone I know who was a student, athlete, parent or coach, did nothing but respect the Rutland Raider name. Stop acting like it is offensive when everyone wearing and supporting our powerful mascot was supportive, positive, idolized and carried themselves with the utmost “Intensity with Integrity.” Being a Raider was the greatest team in any aspect of life that I have been a part of. Don’t change history — embrace it and educate on it!
Samuel Reynolds lives in Carmel, New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.