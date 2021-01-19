Nice to hear from former President James Buchanan in the Herald of Jan. 15. He didn’t start the Civil War – South Carolina’s Secession Ordinance did. But he didn’t deal with its issues very well. He’s right that he has led the list of worst presidents since the 19th century.
Last week, rioters entered the Capitol committing damage in the building and contributing to five deaths so far. They believed they could prevent the counting of electoral votes in Biden’s favor, reversing the verdict of the voters. It turned out there was ample warning this could happen, but preparing for it got bogged down in bureaucracy.
Counting electoral votes in the Capitol was threatened once before when our new friend, James Buchanan, was still president, in February of 1861. Abraham Lincoln was the winner by reported electoral votes, in a confused election with half a dozen candidates: one of them Vice President John Breckenridge. Southern states were anxious to prevent Lincoln from becoming president. They feared he would abolish slavery, though he had said that, if he could save the Union with slavery where it existed, he would do it; if he could save the Union and abolish slavery, he would do it. But he would save the Union, and he was opposed to extension of slavery into the new states and territories being created west of the Mississippi.
The Southerners already had formed an army, and a sizable unit of the Confederate Army was 12 miles away in Virginia. The regular U.S. Army was mostly out west, and wasn’t very large anyway. But there were units in the Washington area. Buchanan put Gen. Winfield Scott, Commander of the Army, in charge of security for counting electoral votes.
Scott was a Virginian, and a Union man. He encircled the Capitol with soldiers with fixed bayonets. An 1860 Springfield musket was 5 feet long, with a foot-and-a-half more of gleaming bayonet. A rioter faced with one would have second thoughts. The Confederate Army stayed in nearby Virginia until chased out the next summer when volunteer regiments from throughout the Union, including the First Vermont Infantry, arrived in the Washington area.
Scott’s job was easier because the major threat was one he knew how to deal with, an actual army, and he had no permission to ask of anyone in defending the Capitol from rioters. General Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was stalled from sending soldiers to help the overwhelmed Capitol Police by political considerations in the Secretary of the Army’s office. Scott was successful; there was a lot of yelling and throwing insults outside the line of soldiers, but no one entered the building, the votes were counted, and Lincoln was the winner.
May the National Guard of the Northern States and the Regular Army 3rd Infantry stationed in nearby Virginia be deployed to prevent a repeat of this disaster at Biden’s inauguration! Perhaps they should be issued 1863 Springfields with bayonets.
Grant Reynolds lives in Tinmouth.
