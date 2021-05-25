I am responding to a recent article about my son and our family that appeared in the May 21 Rutland Herald. Suffice to say, my son engaged in reckless behavior resulting in a permanent tragedy which will cause irreparable damage to both families for the unforeseeable future. My heart will always go out to the Pandiani family and my son realizes he has to answer for his actions while continuing to deal with the constant nightmares he's experiencing as a result.
What I really want to spotlight is the hubris and insulting language used by this woman at the latest hearing. She basically asserted that, because myself and my ex-wife weren't completely aware of all of our son's activities (or that maybe we were), this somehow renders us as inept or irresponsible. However, in all actuality, that scenario could present itself for any parent at any time in this country, including the person making the assertions. How she could state with such conviction what we knew and didn't know is beyond me.
Our son has mental health issues, but outside close interpersonal relationships, there are absolutely zero reports of him having altercations with random people in the community ever and yet, this woman was able to convince a person who was already convinced community danger would be clear and present. Our lawyer exposed the flaw in their reasoning but unfortunately, it was like trying to administer medicine to a dead person, an absolute non-starter.
My son and my family are nothing like the people these individuals have presupposed in their minds and their actions are shameful. No conditions of release could reasonably ensure community safety? This is ludicrous on its face and no reasonable person engaging in logical thinking could take this seriously.
Therefore, my suspicions are based on frequent presuppositions taken by many in their position. Ironically, I work in social services and my ex-wife is a social services student but in their minds, we are ill equipped (probably inherently) to address situations which would require a vigilant approach to the situation in question. The actions taken so far in this case say way more about the authorities involved than it does my son.
Terry Richardson lives in Rutland.
