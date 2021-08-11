This past Saturday, I had the good fortune to be a part an incredible team of talented, dedicated and passionate individuals who came together to bring “ABBA: The Concert” to the Meadow at the Fairgrounds. After an afternoon deluge, which could have caused a washout of the event, everyone involved rallied to overcome the adverse conditions, and created workable solutions that kept everyone safe and dry-ish to bring off a truly amazing show to the delight of all in attendance.
For me, there was a special symbolism to be found in that field Saturday, a living metaphor for the primary reason I choose to live in Rutland County.
Last I’d heard those ABBA songs, we were singing them onstage at the Paramount Theatre in “Mamma Mia! the Musical” back in November 2019. Now, after more than 500 days of theatrical and musical darkness, through all the storms we’ve weathered, the music and the magic is returning.
I heard and saw it last night in the multi-generational faces and voices in that beautiful crowd who were peacefully and harmoniously singing along and dancing the entire time, putting all the darkness behind them.
For all that could have gone wrong when that storm blew through, we were ready for it, and it didn’t faze us. As a community, we’ve grown strong and resilient in the face of tough storms that blow hard for a while, but eventually blow out — and we come back to the music.
So in the spirit of ABBA — and in recognition of the incredible gift to our community that is the Paramount Theatre and its dedicated staff:
“I ask in all honesty,
What would life be?
Without a song or a dance what are we?
So I say thank you for the music!
For giving it to me. …”
Matthew J. Riley lives in Castleton.
