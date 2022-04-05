I couldn’t help but laugh when I read the too-negative letter the other day. When a Rutland resident tried to express his dissatisfaction with the cleanliness of Rutland city and the decay that is taking place in our community as of late, he was met with resistance and told your outlook is flawed and you must look at what a thriving city Rutland really is.
They continued to grasp at straws by saying there have been 13 new business added to downtown and even went as far to speak about the murals that have been painted around the city. Using cute catch phrases like Rutland is evolving and is an ever-changing community, what kind of echo chamber or bubble have people surrounded themselves in these days?
We have a police department that is largely understaffed and getting worse by the day due to the vilification of the profession. Most all of our gas stations and corner stores have been robbed multiple times throughout the last year. There is not a pharmacy or chain store in the city that has not seen a dramatic surge in theft. It is appalling to see people load up their bags and walk right out of these stores with absolutely no repercussions. Store employees are being reprimanded or fired for trying to stop these thieves. Catalytic converters are stolen in driveways. Low budget motels are filled with vagrants by our lovely state of Vermont with no oversight as drug deals are being made in broad daylight in and around these establishments. Most stores are closed early due to staffing shortages and theft
I mean, take a look around. Rutland was once a beautiful community and I believe still is to some degree. But if you’re not willing to face reality and the problems that plague this city, then it will never return to its once-beautiful image. Sugarcoating it and glossing over these issues will cause it to continue to spiral downward.
I think these issues are not unique to Rutland. Many communities are suffering from drugs, crime and the erosion of our social fabric due to the breakdown in values of our society. Rewarding bad behavior, coupled with the implementation of soft-on-crime policies such as eliminating pretrial detention and cash bail, in these communities are causing the citizens harm.
Let us start identifying the problems and creating solutions to them as opposed to glossing them over in hopes they get better or go away. If you truly want a safer, cleaner Rutland for our kids to learn and grow, we better start now.
Benjamin Rittello lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.