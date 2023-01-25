The Democrat Party has become a cult. Anytime an individual writes in with an opposing viewpoint of the mainstream left, or the far left as Vermont is becoming, there are three days of shouting down their opposing viewpoints and then dragging their character through the mud.
These people feign outrage and immediately go to the moral high-ground argument, because, if they were to base their argument on facts and statistics instead of feelings, they would have to actually debate the merits. Instead, they will turn to any CNN or MSNBC talking point they were fed from that week in news and take a victory lap.
What a joke these woke leftist activists have become. These people don’t want to enter into an intelligent discussion even when faced with new facts and information from credited sources; they stick to the script and basically shut down. With each passing day, it is getting harder to tell a mainstream Democrat from a leftist activist.
Even as we sit here in the early stages of a recession, the highly incompetent press secretary and Obiden holdovers tell us we are, in fact, not in a recession — even despite the two successive, negative quarters of GDP growth that we have always based it on. They tell us the economy is doing amazing, and you should be grateful of the impressive job the Biden administration has done. I mean, how much longer are people going to take this administration seriously. These government officials constantly fail up. I will give you one example as there are too many in government to list today. Janet Yellen for years, while fed chair, has overestimated the strength of job markets and underestimated the amount of inflation, government spending and debt, but yet, they give her the job of treasury secretary.
We are looking at some hard times ahead economically and, yet, all I see from Vermonters is a focus on global climate change, its impending doom and the need to get away from fossil fuels. Climate change is a very real issue, but how much mankind has affected it has yet to be understood fully. Now, before anyone starts having a temper tantrum, I am not interested in any studies paid for by green-energy lobbyists to research centers run by the children of corrupt government officials. I find those studies to be a little biased.
Why have housing shortages in Vermont risen to the top of the crisis list in recent years? Could it be that we advertise free room and board and a subsidy program that rivals working-class individuals’ incomes? Could it be that any individual, especially able-bodied individuals, who crosses the state line becomes eligible for these programs? We all know the story of the state of Vermont telling people to quit their job and stay home, and they will make more money that way.
Just take a look at how the defund the police and bail reform process worked out for us. Not only are they releasing violent criminals but ones who have multiple cases pending. Taxpayers are also paying to house them after they get done stealing from local stores and robbing local businesses, homes and vehicles. It appears these policies were only great for our local hotel owners and the state budget request, but not so much for the residents of Rutland City.
I was told inflation was going to be temporary and start to cool down in the new year. How is that working out for people in our country? The moral character of people has hit an all-time low, as well. We now have vandals breaking into cemeteries to topple headstones. I have heard of break-ins on a weekly basis in our city.
When are people going to say enough is enough and stop buying into this ridiculous woke leftist ideology? The very issues the state and federal government created with woke policies have become their crisis selling points to stay in office. Why do people continue to support these politicians year after year? Is it because our society has become so tribal that politics have become a team sport? No matter what your team has done or become, you will blindly vote for them based on virtue signaling and group think, not on policy and well-being. If every time I left my mechanic’s shop, my car broke down, why would I continue to bring it back to that same mechanic?
Benjamin Rittello lives in Rutland.
