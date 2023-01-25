The Democrat Party has become a cult. Anytime an individual writes in with an opposing viewpoint of the mainstream left, or the far left as Vermont is becoming, there are three days of shouting down their opposing viewpoints and then dragging their character through the mud.

These people feign outrage and immediately go to the moral high-ground argument, because, if they were to base their argument on facts and statistics instead of feelings, they would have to actually debate the merits. Instead, they will turn to any CNN or MSNBC talking point they were fed from that week in news and take a victory lap.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.