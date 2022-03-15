It saddens me to see what has become of this once beautiful and friendly city. Rutland City used to be a safe community with a tightly woven social fabric.
I believe, like any community, it has always had its problems but what we are seeing in the last few years is jaw dropping. With the rate of crime climbing and the soft-on-crime policies that have been instilled, it does not appear to be getting better anytime soon.
A majority of gas stations in the city have had plywood covering a window or door from robberies and break-ins throughout the last year. Some have been held up multiple times to a point where it is becoming normalized. Homes and cars in some of the most prestigious parts of the city have been broken into time and time again. Local pharmacies and stores have been the victims of an incredible amount of theft. The state of Vermont has chosen to unload vagrants into these local motels around the city and town with no oversight or accountability for their actions. At and around any one of these motels, you will see drug deals taking place in broad daylight.
I have spoken to many elderly residents in Rutland City and they say they no longer feel safe and secure in this community but lack the means to move because of the housing crisis and inflation.
Half of downtown businesses are vacant. Just take a ride through the city on any given night at 7 or 8 o'clock and what you will see is a ghost town. Local stores have shortened their hours of operation as result of a lack of workers.
What, if anything, are the leaders of this community doing to change it? We just had a local election a little over a week ago, and it's the same-old we're going to bring business back to the community, we need to reinvest in the city. We are an inviting, caring and, as of lately, equitable community. It's the same old song-and-dance. I don't care how many lawn signs you put up and murals you paint, it is not fixing our community. When are people going to get out of their virtue-signaling echo chamber, take the blinders off and realize we are losing our community?
The turnout in the most recent election says it all. Either people in this community are ill-informed, misinformed or they just don't care. I can say one thing for certain: My family and I are looking to move out of the city for all of the reason I have stated above.
Benjamin Rittello lives in Rutland.
