As I understand the situation, there is a push for a nonbinding referendum in Rutland City on the matter of whether or not to change the Rutland Raiders mascot. As all of you have the option to vote concerning this decision, I feel it is very important that I share my perspective on this matter with you.
My first thought was to look at our school district’s Mission Statement, which is readily available on the school website. In case you have not read it recently, I have copied and pasted it for your convenience below:
Mission Statement — We empower students to be accomplished individuals and community members.
We will:
— Deliver a comprehensive and engaging curriculum for a diverse student body.
— Provide a safe and healthy environment that fosters mutual respect.
— Address the social and emotional needs of all students.
Students will:
— Take responsibility for their education.
— Develop their intellectual, creative, social, emotional and physical abilities.
— Be productive members of the school and community.
Every Student, Every Day
Adopted by the Board of School Commissioners on Nov. 27, 2007.
Upon reviewing the Mission Statement, I am more convinced than ever that continuing to use the Rutland Raiders mascot within an arrowhead outline is in direct opposition to our school district’s mission. How can we expect all of our students to buy into their educational experience and become “accomplished individuals and community members” if they are alienated by the symbolism of the very prominent icon of their school?
Granted, this may affect only a minority of our students; however, if we jeopardize even one individual, then we have failed to achieve our mission.
As an educator, I have always been concerned about our schools not reaching every student. Changing the mascot is a perfect opportunity to demonstrate support for all students, which will go a long way toward allowing all students to “be productive members of the school and community."
Inherent in the decision to scrap the Raiders mascot is the desire to “provide a safe and healthy environment that fosters mutual respect” for everyone. By making the change in our school mascot, you will have the opportunity to “address the social and emotional needs of all students.”
It appears that this is a very small change to make that will benefit everyone, not just the alienated students, but the community as a whole, by showing empathy and caring toward everyone. This mascot change is such a small price to pay for gains in community relations that will affect students not only today but for generations to come.
Human potential is an invaluable asset; why shut down that potential for even one student if it is not necessary?
We are all guilty of accepting racism in our society. The stimulating thing about these times is we are beginning to examine what has been numbly accepted as OK and now are trying to eliminate those subtly embedded symbols of racism. I taught English at Rutland High School for nearly 20 years and never gave the mascot much thought; both of my children played multiple sports each year while at RHS in hopes of winning Raiders victories.
Since my retirement, I audited an Introduction to Native American Studies class at College of St. Joseph in an attempt to support the financially foundering college and because I have Native American, specifically Mohawk, heritage. I never expected this class to create such a huge change in my thinking.
The role of colonialism and the atrocities performed to its benefit are disgraceful on multiple levels. All of us would be more tolerant if we knew the American history as it really occurred. What astounds me is, in spite of an excellent high school education, as well as bachelor's and master's degrees and over 100 hours of continuing education required to maintain my teaching certification, I was ignorant of the truth about Native American history — it simply is not taught in our public schools — this is an argument for another day, however.
My point is that we have an opportunity to make things better to work toward true brotherhood, to improve the quality of our education, to create respect for all and to advance human potential. Members of the public, your input on the school mascot is pivotal in moving our society forward. You have a chance to propel the evolution of humanity toward the ideal. Please do not take your opportunity lightly; our future as a community depends on it.
Thank you for your kind attention to my plea.
Carol L. Robbins lives in Rutland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.