In response to the letter written by Ray Pentkowski regarding the proposed bond issue facing the Slate Valley Union, I believe Ray is on target with his caution about this bond. We know that Ray is now, and always has been, on the side of students. He wants the best for our kids, as we all do, but he also recognizes we are bleeding the homeowner/taxpayer to death for a building complex that is an unnecessary burden on the taxpayer.
If we look at taxes before Act 60 using Castleton and Fair Haven as examples, in FY 1996-97, Castleton’s education tax obligation was $2,970,476 and Fair Haven’s was $1,371,395; and after, as promised, the tax went down in both towns, Castleton $2,009,869 and Fair Haven $885,504.
Federal funding that was picking up the slack, has dried up. In 2018, that education tax for Castleton was $6,580,974. In 2018, Fair Haven’s education tax was $2,083,629. In FY2019, the percentage of property tax for education in Castleton was 78.65% and for Fair Haven, over 57%.
As far back as 2001, the state was considering a substantial increase in the statewide property tax rate. They suggest it would be cost-neutral because of the reduction in local property tax rates. As predicted by local school boards at the time, taxpayers would be faced with tax increases over which they have no control. This prediction has proven true, as demonstrated above.
We all want the education of our children to be excellent. We must face the fact that our situation has changed due to our aging populations, the number of businesses that have left the area and the number of students in our district has dropped.
In summary, I use the words in the Brigham report of 1997, “The Vermont Legislature has implemented the education clause by authorizing school districts to raise revenue through local property taxes. But neither this method, nor any other means of financing public education, is constitutionally mandated. Public education is constitutionally mandated. Public education is a constitutional obligation of the state: funding of education through locally imposed property taxes is not.”
We must find another way to fund education or we risk an even greater exodus of property owners.
Neil Robinson lives in Fair Haven.
