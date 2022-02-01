With three qualified women already announcing their candidacy for Congress, I’m excited for Vermont to finally end its ignoble status as the only state to never send a woman to Washington. However, I’m disappointed by the sexism these candidates have already experienced, highlighting the obstacles women must overcome when running for office.
I was surprised that one of the most sexist attacks so far against Lt. Gov. Molly Gray came from another woman in Mary Alice Proffitt's recent op-ed. Like most examples of sexism or racism, it is filled with hypocrisy and glaring contradictions. Proffitt somehow paints Gray as a Washington insider with powerful political connections, and simultaneously as someone with no experience whatsoever. She also accuses Gray of being controlled and manipulated by powerful men.
In reality, Gray has worked in the Washington office of Rep. Peter Welch — the very seat for which she is currently running. While male politicians often run on their record of military service abroad, Gray has served in many of these same global hotspots, from Haiti and the Congo to Nigeria and Iraq, leading humanitarian and human rights missions. Surely, time spent protecting the rights of local people in challenging international settings is also valuable experience for the next member of Vermont's federal delegation.
Even more blatant is Tim Newcomb’s political cartoon in The Times Argus, which depicts Gray and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale as children strapped into booster seats in the back of a car, with Sen. Becca Balint sitting up front (drawn, inaccurately, as having streaks of white hair, demonstrating that women have an absurdly narrow window between ‘petulant child’ and ‘elderly grandmother’). In that cartoon, Balint is depicted as the only candidate who can claim to have any “experience,” while Gray and Ram Hinsdale are depicted as infants running solely on “ego” and “attitude.”
Gray and Ram Hinsdale are both older than Senator Leahy was when he was elected to the U.S. Senate and older than Martin Luther King Jr. was when he led the March on Washington, but no one claimed these men were unqualified to lead or accused them of being motivated solely by their egos. Vermont’s Legislature is 60% male overall and is almost exclusively white, and it is even more skewed in the state Senate, where two-thirds of senators are men. When the only people with “experience” as Proffitt and Newcomb narrowly define it, are those already in positions of power, it creates insurmountable barriers to entry for women and people of color to be elected to office.
Can we please stop questioning the motivations of women running for office and holding them to unattainable and contradictory standards? Vermonters can be better than this. I challenge voters this election season to evaluate their own opinions of the candidates and assess each of them based on the diverse and meaningful experiences they would bring to the office. Hold yourself and those around you to a higher standard so we can create an environment that supports the bold and qualified women seeking to represent Vermont.
Tom Rogers lives in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.