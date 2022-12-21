For more than 150 years, Vermont has operated the most equitable and dynamic school choice program in the nation. Any parents of any children in towns/districts that do not have a public school (some 90 Vermont towns) can choose any public or approved independent school to send their child with an amount of money following the child that is competitive with, if less than, the cost to educate that child in the public school system.

This system has given rise to some of Vermont’s most sought-after educational experiences, not just locally but globally. The four “traditional academies” — St. Johnsbury Academy, Burr and Burton, Lyndon Institute and Thetford Academy — attract students from roughly 30 countries, making these choice schools by far the most racially, culturally, economically, and intellectually diverse in our state. And, given the tuition paid by these out-of-district students (as much as $64,500 a year), these schools are critical economic engines in their communities.

