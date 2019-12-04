Gov. Scott recently took some heat from the media over a statement he made following the announcement by Energizer they would be closing their Bennington plant and moving its operations to Wisconsin. The governor said:
“This decision (by Energizer) is an unfortunate example of why those of us in Montpelier need to work together to make Vermont a more affordable place to do business and make sure our policies help businesses thrive rather than creating unique burdens and barriers to growth that make us less competitive with other states.”
What’s wrong with that? The working together part or the making Vermont affordable part? Shouldn’t we want to help rather than harm our local businesses and be competitive with other states? But the criticism was there is “no evidence” Vermont’s business climate was the reason for Energizer’s departure.
Really? The Tax Foundation recently rated Vermont’s business climate as 44th in the nation. CNBC rated us 40th. Rich States Poor States rated our economic outlook as 49th. These ratings are not unique and, while imperfect studies to be sure, when they all reach essentially the same conclusion, it should spark at least a little attention.
When businesses decide to lay off and/or relocate, they have no incentive to alienate local politicians by flat out stating, “You stink.” It’s much more diplomatic to adopt the old breakup line, “It’s not you, it’s me.” But we all know who it really is. It’s you. At that point, you can choose to start combing your hair, brushing your teeth and bathing regularly, or you can cling desperately to the lie and wonder why you can’t get a date for Saturday night.
Unfortunately, our Legislature seems inclined not only to believe the lie, but to double down on their bad economic hygiene. Adding a new payroll tax (Paid Family Leave), and all the added paperwork that will come with that, isn’t an attractive prospect for businesses. Nor is artificially increasing the cost of labor with a $15 minimum wage. (It’s worth noting Wisconsin, where Energizer decamped for, has a $7.25 minimum wage.)
Raising the cost of energy and regulatory uncertainty through the Global Warming Solutions Act and raising the cost of motor fuel through the Transportation Climate Initiative aren’t helpful ideas either. And, given that one of the biggest issues companies have in Vermont is a lack of affordable housing for their employees, making housing construction even more difficult and costly with new Act 250 environmental regulations would be just another kick in the shins.
While there are many factors that contribute to a company’s decision to relocate, certainly the business climate in the state where it is currently doing business is a factor. In any competitive marketplace, businesses will close and move and in some cases, even in most, there is little the state can do about it on the individual business level. The important thing is the state creates the kind of dynamic economic environment that encourages, in general, new businesses to start or move in and grow at a faster pace than they close up or leave.
Following Energizer’s announcement, we learned Marvell Technology Group, after purchasing a division of Essex-based Global Foundries, laid off 78 employees, and Seven Days published an article, Hire Anxiety, about significant layoffs occurring at MyWebGrocer, Dealer.com and Social Sentinel. All of these companies have operations in other states. Why is it we so often hear of businesses consolidating and moving their Vermont jobs to other states but rarely, if ever, do we hear the opposite?
Additionally, the grocery store chain Hannaford just announced it was giving up on plans to open a store in Hinesburg following a decade-long battle with zoning, stormwater permits, Act 250 regulations and a legal battle that went all the way to the Vermont Supreme Court with still no resolution to their issues. How many potential endeavors witness this kind of outcome and don’t even bother to try setting up in Vermont?
The governor’s statement was right on target. This is, truly, a problem we need to fix.
Rob Roper is president of the Ethan Allen Institute. He lives in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.