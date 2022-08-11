Tuesday, Aug. 2, turned out to be a beautiful evening on the Town Green in the center of Fair Haven. That evening, Fair Haven Police Department sponsored National Night Out. On behalf of the Fair Haven Police Department, we wish to thank the Fair Haven Shaw’s Supermarket for its generous donation of hot dogs and buns; the Fair Haven Stewart’s for the their generous donation of ice cream, cups and spoons and Heritage Credit Union for donating all the bottled water, and the Eagles Club for donating all the ice we needed. Food and drink was free to members of the public who attended this wonderful event.
So many organizations, clubs and individuals made this event a success, not only providing information to visitors but also having games and freebees.
This was a very eclectic event with participants from BROC, Benson Fire Department/Slate Valley Rescue, Marble Valley Transit Authority (The Bus). Devil’s Bowl Speedway was represented by Car 12 driven by Katrina Bean and Car 28 driven by Bobbie Jo Hultz. CCV was a newcomer to our event, as was DCF Family Services. Evergreen was again present as were Fair Haven Concerned, Fair Haven Fire Department and Fair Haven Recreation and Fair Haven Rescue, the Fair Haven clergy group, along with the Health Department, Heritage Credit Union and NewStory Center. Rounding out our participants were Red Cross, U.S. Marines, Vermont Air National Guard, Vermont Army National Guard and Legion Post 49 Legion family.
A special thank you to Revive Church-Fair Haven for sponsoring the helicopter fly-in. Also, we want to thank Fair Haven Sgt. Dale Kerber for providing his coolers, grill and spending the evening grilling, and Chief Bill Humphries who served hot dogs. Thank you to Paula Donaldson and Andrew Donahue for scooping all the ice cream and Karen Festa and Deb Bethel for staffing the Passport table and prizes and Patrol Officer Cheri McDermott who served as DJ. Lastly, we want to thank Impact Fair Haven for providing the passports and prizes.
Bonnie Rosati lives in Fair Haven.
