Tuesday, Aug. 2, turned out to be a beautiful evening on the Town Green in the center of Fair Haven. That evening, Fair Haven Police Department sponsored National Night Out. On behalf of the Fair Haven Police Department, we wish to thank the Fair Haven Shaw’s Supermarket for its generous donation of hot dogs and buns; the Fair Haven Stewart’s for the their generous donation of ice cream, cups and spoons and Heritage Credit Union for donating all the bottled water, and the Eagles Club for donating all the ice we needed. Food and drink was free to members of the public who attended this wonderful event.

So many organizations, clubs and individuals made this event a success, not only providing information to visitors but also having games and freebees.

