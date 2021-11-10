Don't dismiss ticks! I've been hearing too many reports of folks finding nymphs (size of this dot .), as well as adults of all sizes, on their pets, on the own bodies and crawling around the couch or bed after working outside raking, going for a walk in the woods or fields, and parks.
Today, it is 50˚ at my house and in the sun, oh, yum! Nymphs are in the leaf litter, on mossy (even a bit) rocks and trees we sit on while resting in the woods. (Use a large plastic barrier if you need to sit.) Use repellent! There are soooo many effective ones, some last an hour, some a day and some can be bonded into your clothing. When applying repellents safe to use on skin, remember 6 inches above your ankles, just above your waistband, around your neck, ears, hair and your wrists. Those little buggers just crawl right up until they find a delicious meal (and infecting you at about 50% chance of being carriers … ).
And if you find an embedded tick, remove it correctly, save it to identify and possibly have tested. They not only carry Lyme disease, but we are seeing multiple co-infections in Vermont (and together, may look like COVID, last for two weeks, go away, then reoccur to make your life miserable later). See www.tickencounter.org and VTLyme.org online. Be tick safe, tick smart.
Some symptoms are new or more severe neurological behaviors, paranoia (loss of short term memory), forgetfulness, unexplained depression/crying/angry outbursts. Body: moving "joint" pains, changes in vision/hearing/tinnitus, irritable bowels and incontinence, insomnia, heart palpitations, difficulty breathing (heavy chest).
So often, people with Lyme are dismissed, along with symptoms, as it is not easy to diagnose. Ask your care provider to learn more through accredited Lyme research facilities. Ask our teaching hospitals to get with the program. Six thousand to seven thousand Vermonters will contract Lyme and other tick-borne disease this year — only 1/10th are reported to the CDC. Don't be one.
Bern Rose lives in Barre.
