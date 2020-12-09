After a couple months of following what is happening at Rutland High School and the name and logo, I have some thoughts to share. One of the main driving points made by the people in support of changing the RHS logo symbol is to say the logo and name are “racist.” In the process, name calling is used on those of us who support the Raider name and arrowhead logo as “white supremacists.”
The antagonists go further to state the name and logo at RHS makes Indigenous Americans uncomfortable, which leads to suffering depression, suicide, alcoholism and the likelihood of being involved in violent crimes. The problem is not a RHS logo. Indigenous American suffering is rooted in bad policy and politics that require our focus on Montpelier and Washington, and not Rutland High School.
How can an inanimate object and a word do so much harm? Is a picture and a collection of letters forming a word somehow discriminating against Indigenous Americans? Looking down on them and making them feel insignificant? Or is it the people within a business, school or community who are responsible for making any minority feel unwelcome and disrespected?
My point is the use of the word Raider and our now arrowhead logo is our culture seeing the pride shown in another culture and adopting the good that it represents to them. This doesn’t mean we have forgotten the injustice suffered by Indigenous Americans, but if you wish to help tribal people, spend your time lobbying Washington politicians and not hounding your neighbors. Visit reservations and bring them food and shelter. Donate to their causes — like we do.
I have Iroquois ancestors and am proud of my tribal heritage. As a child, I attended Vermont’s well-known Farm and Wilderness Camp. I am particularly fond of a “talking stick” I made at camp while learning about Native Americans and appreciating their culture. In group discussions, Native Americans pass the stick around to ensure each person gets their chance to speak freely and is not drowned out or silenced. This is an important tribal value that is sadly lacking among those working to destroy our Raider pride and heritage. Perhaps their “logo” needs significantly more work than ours?
There is nothing wrong with the RHS Raider logo used in the current context of respect and admiration for our ancestors.
Haley Russo lives in North Carolina.
