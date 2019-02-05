Raising a family in the city of Rutland was one of the greatest decisions I made in my life, aside from birthing my two daughters, Olivia and Savannah. Having been a resident of the city for nearly 12 years, I have witnessed a profound, positive impact the culture has had on myself, family and community. I can't think of a reason why one would not want to live in Rutland.
As a new, young mom, I was easily detached from society. Finding comfort in my own home was easier than bundling up the kids, diaper bags, snack and bottles. As I quickly noticed myself diving into an ocean of depression, I realized changes in my life had to be made. With a quick trip to the library, I noticed the outpouring of community support listed on the bulletin board. Finally becoming apparent was the fact that there were adults to talk to, listen to, and other kids mine could interact with.
As I made the effort, and overcame frustrations involved with packing-up the family for our daily outings, these arduous tasks started becoming meaningful and worthwhile trips I would look forward to each day. I felt happier knowing I had support from the community, whether it came from playgroups attended at Trinity Church or Rutland Free Library, kids' events via Rutland Recreation Parks Department, book stores, Wonderfeet Kids' Museum, Yogurt City, Bowlerama, Storyville, Jump Fore Fun, Mitchell Therapy Pool, Flagship Cinema, the Paramount, Wow Arcade or the many playgrounds offered. The plethora of opportunities in Rutland City are endless.
For myself and my family, staying busy was of the utmost importance. During a time when midnight feedings and diaper changes continued into the wee hours of the morning, keeping my sanity was key. With the abundance of community support via programs offered at little or no cost, I can't think of a better place to raise a family than in Rutland, Vermont.
I may go above and beyond the expectations of keeping my little ones busy by providing them with opportunities to expand their minds, but I do so because I can. I have been blessed with a husband who allows me the freedom to do such activities with my kids, while he supports the family by working two jobs. Single parents, disabled parents, working parents and the like do not have this luxury. Moreover, living in Rutland, where business is thriving and providing opportunity for its citizens, makes raising a family possible. Thank you, Rutland City.
Sarah Jackson is a former Rutland City resident who now lives in Granville, Yew York. Read more about Sarah at her website www.sarahjspeaks.com and her writings at www.usandmom.wordpress.com
