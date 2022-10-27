There is a lot involved when companies or organizations decide to go through a merger or to pursue an acquisition. Likewise, there are as many confusing details and mistruths about them. In most cases, acquisitions could either be friendly or hostile but inevitably, one is absorbed into the larger entity. A merger, however, is a mutual agreement by two (or more) entities that combine resources to form a new, larger entity. Organizations choose to merge because the value of the combined organization is worth more than the sum of the individual parts. This is due to unrealized synergies and economies of scale, and this is the case for Vermont State Employees Credit Union and New England Federal Credit Union. And this is the reason why I unequivocally support the proposed merger of these two Vermont-centric credit unions.
I am concerned about misinformation published recently regarding the merger. VSECU and NEFCU are merging into one entity, and this merged entity will have a new name more appropriate and representative of the growth and successes of each credit union. VSECU unwaveringly serves Vermont state employees, as they always have. Yet over the last several decades, VSECU membership now reflects a much larger percentage of members who are not Vermont state employees. The addition of thousands of new members resulted in great ability of VSECU to financially serve both past members and new members.
VSECU will be gaining almost twice their current financial resource and assets with this merger (NEFCU is around double in size right now and is the largest credit union in Vermont). This merger gives VSECU members greater resource to draw from in lending, services and locations. The combined resources will also allow the credit union to compete head-on with much larger institutions by leveraging best-practices and investing in infrastructure, technology, online security and emerging industries.
To claim we are “losing a Vermont credit union” simply is not true. Such claim unfairly tugs at the emotional heartstrings and misses the larger objective of this historic opportunity. VSECU has never lost its local flavor and mission with growth — quite the opposite. Expanding membership and financial resources have enhanced ‘green lending,’ reflecting VSECU’s mission, environmental stewardship and leadership in alternative lending. This merger will take everything that is good with each credit union and combine resources and talents for something even greater.
Many claim VSECU is doing fine and well as it is, so why change a good thing? Well, the truth is it took a lot of time, thoughtful planning and careful deliberation to get to where we are today. The decision to merge also took a lot of time, thoughtful planning and countless discussions and deliberation — it is by no means a haphazard decision nor a fleeting one. The board of directors take their job as stewards of the organization seriously and is comprised of highly motivated professionals and representative members of our state. Rob Miller, VSECU CEO, is highly respected, lives locally and raises his family here. If we do nothing and we sit comfortably on our laurels of today, it will be at the expense of our future.
I am a member of the board of directors at VSECU by choice and by circumstance. I speak as a small business owner, former management consultant and business advisor, adjunct business professor, community advocate and supporter, as well as a former Vermont state employee. I see this proposed merger as an excellent opportunity to combine resources and help propel Vermonters into the next generation. This is about two great Vermont credit unions combining talent and resource to better serve its membership and employee base.
We need to think globally but act locally, so I urge all VSECU members who haven’t yet voted, to cast an affirming “yes” vote for this merger. This “yes” vote will ensure a solid future of our credit union for generations of Vermonters to come
George Sales lives in St. Johnsbury.
