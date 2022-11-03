Here’s my response to Mr. Searles Nov. 1 “Day of the Dead” letter:
Because of my long windedness, my letter in response to Mr. Scotellaro’s Sept. 8 commentary was never published. Even after a rewrite, because I needed to retain so many rich, pertinent details, it was still too long to use. So, I sent my Herald commentary, which was re-titled “My Vision For Rutland,” and a second conclusion piece to Mayor Allaire, the Rutland aldermanic board, Rutland County senators and representatives, and leaders in adjoining towns.
My main point in “My Vision For Rutland” was artists and the kinds of creative, enlivened people at the Farmers Market who provide us with the most authentic social experience here in Rutland, need to be subsidized to bring vitality to downtown Rutland. A bit more than 50 years ago, that’s what happened in SoHo (South of Houston Street) in NYC, transforming deserted valleys of abandoned warehouse buildings with innumerable drunk Bowery ghosts, into a goldmine for the retail and real estate industries.
During the course of the 32 years I’ve lived here, there have been many downtown development schemes. I propose that an accountant figure what the city has spent since 1990 on downtown salaries, studies, expenses, and use that number to subsidize inventive artists, artisans and farmer entrepreneurs to occupy the empty retail and warehouse spaces all around downtown.
Rutland and the entire area are so beautifully situated to transform, with Amtrak here, an unpromoted Killington at its disposal, artists and farmers galore, Otter Creek and, especially, the Sculpture Trail. It breaks my heart there seems such a determination to stay in the darkly cast shadows of Redfield Proctor’s harrowing legacy of division, atomization and intramural competitiveness.
Nevertheless, I have come to the conclusion downtown is exactly the way the people and institutions who own this town and determine what decisions are made, want it to be.
It is my hope voters will get it through their heads that most boomers and pre-boomers are no longer equipped to run the Rutland show, and it’s time for energetic, digitized, younger people who love being here, to set their tone for their future now.
Nick Santoro lives in Rutland.
