Here’s my response to Mr. Searles Nov. 1 “Day of the Dead” letter:

Because of my long windedness, my letter in response to Mr. Scotellaro’s Sept. 8 commentary was never published. Even after a rewrite, because I needed to retain so many rich, pertinent details, it was still too long to use. So, I sent my Herald commentary, which was re-titled “My Vision For Rutland,” and a second conclusion piece to Mayor Allaire, the Rutland aldermanic board, Rutland County senators and representatives, and leaders in adjoining towns.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.